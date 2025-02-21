ESPN Names Two Gators Basketball Players Among Top Transfer Additions
Two Florida Gators additions from the transfer portal were highlighted by ESPN on Thursday.
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello highlighted Alijah Martin and Rueben Chinyelu. Martin was included under the category “best of the rest” while Chinyelu was an “under-the-radar” addition.
The numbers Martin is putting up nearly speak for themselves. He's averaging a career-high 15.1 points. Along with that, he’s averaging 2.7 assists, while also racking up 4.7 rebounds per game and shooting nearly 35% from three.
But he’s brought that same mentality that made an impact in a big way at his former program.
“Martin has missed a couple of games due to injury in recent weeks, but for the most part, he's looked a lot like the player who helped lead Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023.”
Chinyelu doesn’t have the standout numbers Martin has, but Borzello likes one thing that he brings to the table, and that’s consistent playing time.
“His stats don't jump off the page -- although he did score 10 points in back-to-back games entering this week -- but Chinyelu has started all 25 games at center for a team in the hunt for a 1-seed. That's perfect for this category.”
The Gators center is averaging just 5.5 points per game, but he is averaging a respectable 6.5 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 59% from the field. So, when he does take a shot, he’s making it count.
This week, the Gators sit at No. 2 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. They sit at 22-3 on the year and are two games back of the Auburn Tigers for the top spot in the SEC regular standings.
Next on the docket is an away bout with the LSU Tigers. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST.