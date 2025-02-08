Everything You Need to Know for Top-10 Matchup of Gators vs Auburn
Gainesville, Fla. – Another top 10 matchup is on deck in the SEC, as the No. 6 Florida Gators travel to the Plains to take on No. 1 Auburn today. The Tigers are 21-1 on the season and undefeated in the conference while the Gators are 19-3 with all three losses coming in SEC play.
Tip off is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST.
How to watch:
Television: ESPN 2
Play-By-Play: Dan Shulman
Color Analyst: Jay Bilas
How to listen:
Radio: Gator Sports Network
Play-By-Play: Sean Kelly
Analysts: Lee Humphrey
Producer/Engineer: Steve Egan
History
Florida begins a two-game road trip with this trip to Auburn. This will be the only regular-season matchup between the two this season. As for how it went down last time, the Tigers put a thumping on the Gators in the SEC Championship final. However, the Gators had the first punch back in that same season, dominating their opponents 81-65 during the regular season.
It has been a fair fight when it comes to the last 10 games in this series. In the last 10 contests, it has been an even 5-5 split between the two.
The all-time record shared between these programs goes in the favor of Auburn. Florida has just 83 wins over Auburn in this series while the hosts of today's game have 90. Although, for a stretch, this was a one-sided battle with the pendulum swinging towards the Gators. From the 2018-19 season to the present, the largest win streak for either side was two games. But from 2009 to 2018, the Gators went on an 11-game win streak over the Tigers.
Traveling to Auburn has not always been kind to the Gators. In their last four games in Neville Arena, they are 1-3. Additionally, all-time, they are 30-57 on the road compared to 49-28 at home.
Notes from this season
Tigers are a perfect 9-0 in the conference in the 2024-25 season and their only loss this campaign has come to Duke back near the opening portion of the year. As for Florida, they enter 19-3 and with all three losses coming at the hands of SEC opponents.
Auburn enters this top-10 matchup on a 14-game winning streak that includes wins over Missouri, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss. This win streak also gives them the best record in the country. Moreover, they have won 12 straight games in Neville Arena, a streak that dates back to the end of last season.
For the Gators, this will be their second No.1 opponent of the season. They previously played then-ranked No. 1 Tennessee in the early parts of January and won that game pretty handily. They dished out the biggest win over an AP No. 1 since 1968. Moreover, this will be the seventh different No. 1-ranked program the Gators have faced in program history and will be the first time that they have played against two different No. 1 teams in the same season. However, Florida is 0-7 in road games all-time against a No. 1 ranked team.
Both of these teams land in the top 15 of KenPom’s offensive and defensive efficiency. Auburn holds the No. 1 spot for offense while sitting No. 12 in defensive efficiency. As for Florida, they enter at No. 6 in offensive efficiency and No. 14 in defensive efficiency.
Key Notes
Now that Walter Clayton Jr. was cleared by Golden earlier this week, he will have a chance to extend his streak of consecutive games hitting at least one three-pointer. His program record currently sits at 44 consecutive games.
Also, Clayton Jr. is just two points away from becoming a member of UF’s 1,000-point club. He would be the 57th player to join and would become the first Gator since Kenny Boynton to score 1,000 points in a two-season span.