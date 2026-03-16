Printable 2026 Men’s NIT Bracket, Schedule and Score Updates
Sixty-eight teams heard their names called Sunday to set up the 2026 men’s NCAA tournament bracket. Those programs that learned they won’t be taking a trip to the big dance, however, turned their attention to the NIT.
As they do every year, 32 additional teams saw their 2025–26 campaigns continue in the National Invitation Tournament—the annual invitation-style tournament that crowns an unofficial consolation champion each year.
This year features 32 teams from 18 different conferences and is headlined by a handful of the biggest snubs from the NCAA tournament, including No. 1 Auburn, who went 17–16 this season but faced one of the most difficult schedules in college basketball.
The NIT tips off Tuesday night. Scroll forth for an in-depth look at the bracket, updated results and upcoming schedule:
Sweeney: The Most Notable Snubs From Men’s March Madness Bracket
2026 men’s NIT bracket
For a printable bracket, click here.
2026 men’s NIT full schedule
Auburn region
First round
- No. 1 Auburn (17–16) vs. South Alabama (21–11)—Tuesday, March 17 at 10 p.m. ET
- No. 2 Nevada (22–12) vs. Murray State (20–12)—Wednesday, March 18 at 10 p.m. ET
- No. 3 George Mason (23–9) vs. Liberty (25–7)—Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. ET
- No. 4 Seattle U (20–13) vs. St. Thomas (MN) (24–9)—Tuesday, March 17 at 10 p.m. ET
Second round
- No. 1 Auburn/South Alabama vs. No. 4 Seattle U/St. Thomas—March 21 or 22; TBD
- No. 3 George Mason/Liberty vs. No. 2 Nevada/Murray State—March 21 or 22; TBD
Quarterfinals
- TBD vs. TBD—March 24 or 25
Albuquerque region
First round
- No. 1 New Mexico (23–10) vs. Sam Houston (22–11)—Wednesday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET
- No. 2 California (21–11) vs. UIC (19–15)—Wednesday, March 18 at 11 p.m. ET
- No. 3 Colorado State (21–12) vs. Saint Joseph’s (22–11)—Wednesday, March 18 at 11 p.m. ET
- No. 4 Utah Valley (25–8) vs. George Washington (18–15)—Wednesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET
Second round
- No. 1 New Mexico/Sam Houston vs. No. 4 Utah Valley—March 21 or 22; TBD
- No. 2 California/UIC vs. No. 3 Colorado State/Saint Joseph’s—March 21 or 22; TBD
Quarterfinals
- TBD vs. TBD—March 24 or 25
Winston-Salem region
First round
- No. 1 Wake Forest (17–16) vs. Navy (26–7)—Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. ET
- No. 2 Dayton (23–11) vs. Bradley (21–12)—Wednesday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET
- No. 3 Yale (24–6) vs. UNCW (26–6)—Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. ET
- No. 4 Illinois State (20–12) vs. Kent State (24–9)—Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. ET
Second round
- No. 1 Wake Forest/Navy vs. No. 4 Illinois State/Kent State—March 21 or 22; TBD
- No. 2 Dayton/Bradley vs. No. 3 Yale/UNCW—March 21 or 22; TBD
Quarterfinals
- TBD vs. TBD—March 24 or 25
Tulsa region
First round
- No. 1 Tulsa (26–7) vs. Stephen F. Austin (28–5)—Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET
- No. 2 Oklahoma State (19–14) vs. Davidson (20–13)—Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET
- No. 3 Wichita State (22–11) vs. Wyoming (18–14)—Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. ET
- No. 4 UC Irvine (23–11) vs. UNLV (17–16)—Tuesday, March 17 at 11 p.m. ET
Second round
- No. 1 Tulsa/SFA vs. No. 4 UC Irvine/UNLV—March 21 or 22; TBD
- No. 2 Oklahoma State/Davidson vs. No. 3 Wichita State/Wyoming—March 21 or 22; TBD
Quarterfinals
- TBD vs. TBD—March 24 or 25
NIT semifinals
- Albuquerque region winner vs. Tulsa region winner—Thursday, April 2 at TBD; Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
- Auburn region winner vs. Winston-Salem region winner—Thursday, April 2 at TBD; Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
NIT championship
- TBD vs. TBD—April 5 at 8 p.m. ET; Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
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Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.Follow tomdierberger