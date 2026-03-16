Printable 2026 Men’s NIT Bracket, Schedule and Score Updates

Sixty-eight teams heard their names called Sunday to set up the 2026 men’s NCAA tournament bracket. Those programs that learned they won’t be taking a trip to the big dance, however, turned their attention to the NIT.

As they do every year, 32 additional teams saw their 2025–26 campaigns continue in the National Invitation Tournament—the annual invitation-style tournament that crowns an unofficial consolation champion each year.

This year features 32 teams from 18 different conferences and is headlined by a handful of the biggest snubs from the NCAA tournament, including No. 1 Auburn, who went 17–16 this season but faced one of the most difficult schedules in college basketball.

The NIT tips off Tuesday night. Scroll forth for an in-depth look at the bracket, updated results and upcoming schedule:

2026 men’s NIT bracket

For a printable bracket, click here.

The 2026 men’s NIT bracket. | NCAA

2026 men’s NIT full schedule

Auburn region

First round

No. 1 Auburn (17–16) vs. South Alabama (21–11)—Tuesday, March 17 at 10 p.m. ET

No. 2 Nevada (22–12) vs. Murray State (20–12)—Wednesday, March 18 at 10 p.m. ET

No. 3 George Mason (23–9) vs. Liberty (25–7)—Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. ET

No. 4 Seattle U (20–13) vs. St. Thomas (MN) (24–9)—Tuesday, March 17 at 10 p.m. ET

Second round

No. 1 Auburn/South Alabama vs. No. 4 Seattle U/St. Thomas—March 21 or 22; TBD

No. 3 George Mason/Liberty vs. No. 2 Nevada/Murray State—March 21 or 22; TBD

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. TBD—March 24 or 25

Albuquerque region

First round

No. 1 New Mexico (23–10) vs. Sam Houston (22–11)—Wednesday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET

No. 2 California (21–11) vs. UIC (19–15)—Wednesday, March 18 at 11 p.m. ET

No. 3 Colorado State (21–12) vs. Saint Joseph’s (22–11)—Wednesday, March 18 at 11 p.m. ET

No. 4 Utah Valley (25–8) vs. George Washington (18–15)—Wednesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Second round

No. 1 New Mexico/Sam Houston vs. No. 4 Utah Valley—March 21 or 22; TBD

No. 2 California/UIC vs. No. 3 Colorado State/Saint Joseph’s—March 21 or 22; TBD

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. TBD—March 24 or 25

Winston-Salem region

First round

No. 1 Wake Forest (17–16) vs. Navy (26–7)—Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. ET

No. 2 Dayton (23–11) vs. Bradley (21–12)—Wednesday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET

No. 3 Yale (24–6) vs. UNCW (26–6)—Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. ET

No. 4 Illinois State (20–12) vs. Kent State (24–9)—Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. ET

Second round

No. 1 Wake Forest/Navy vs. No. 4 Illinois State/Kent State—March 21 or 22; TBD

No. 2 Dayton/Bradley vs. No. 3 Yale/UNCW—March 21 or 22; TBD

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. TBD—March 24 or 25

Tulsa region

First round

No. 1 Tulsa (26–7) vs. Stephen F. Austin (28–5)—Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET

No. 2 Oklahoma State (19–14) vs. Davidson (20–13)—Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET

No. 3 Wichita State (22–11) vs. Wyoming (18–14)—Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. ET

No. 4 UC Irvine (23–11) vs. UNLV (17–16)—Tuesday, March 17 at 11 p.m. ET

Second round

No. 1 Tulsa/SFA vs. No. 4 UC Irvine/UNLV—March 21 or 22; TBD

No. 2 Oklahoma State/Davidson vs. No. 3 Wichita State/Wyoming—March 21 or 22; TBD

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. TBD—March 24 or 25

NIT semifinals

Albuquerque region winner vs. Tulsa region winner—Thursday, April 2 at TBD; Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Auburn region winner vs. Winston-Salem region winner—Thursday, April 2 at TBD; Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

NIT championship

TBD vs. TBD—April 5 at 8 p.m. ET; Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

More March Madness on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.