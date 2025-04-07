What Experts Have To Say Ahead of Gators vs Houston National Championship
As the Florida Gators men's basketball team prepares to take on the Houston Cougars in the NCAA national championship, basketball experts have begun to share their opinions on tonight's game.
Led by First Team All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr, the Gators are making their first National Championship appearance in nearly 20 years. Most recently, Clayton Jr scored 34 points while leading the Gators to a 79-73 win over the Auburn Tigers in the Final Four.
If Florida were to win, it would be their third National Championship win in program history and the first since they went back to back in 2006 and 2007. For Houston, it would the Cougars' first title in program history, despite back-to-back berths in 1983 and 1984.
From score predictions to analyzing player’s draft stock, their have been no shortage of discussions surrounding the two No.1 seeds
Gators on SI takes a look at the basketball media landscape ahead of the 2025 National Championship game:
Former NBA Player/NCAA Champion Jay Williams on Walter Clayton’s NBA Future
CBS Sports Basketball Analyst Jon Rothstein expects Kelvin Sampson to get his 800th win
Fox Basketball Expert John Fanta Expected Florida To Bring Home the Hardware
CBS Sports Expert Gary Parrish Explains How This Is a Legacy-Defining Moment for Gators Guard Walter Clayton Jr
The National Championship game will take place on Monday, April 7 at 8:50 p.m., broadcast live on CBS.