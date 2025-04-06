Final Four Win Lands Gators Walter Clayton Jr. a Top NBA Draft Prediction
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr.’s draft stock has been rising quickly throughout this postseason and into first-round discussions. During the 2024-25 campaign, he’s averaging an astounding 18.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game on 45.1/39.2/87.1 shooting splits.
But it’s his 34-point outing against Auburn in the Final Four on Saturday that has led to ESPN’s Jay Williams declaring he’d take him as high as No. 2 in the upcoming NBA Draft. He has him coming off the board right after Duke forward Cooper Flagg.
“I think he’s better than Dylan Harper. I think he’s better than Ace Bailey,” Williams said.”After Cooper Flagg, he’s coming off the board for me.”
This isn’t just a reactionary take from a former NBA player, either. Williams likes Clayton for his size and frame as well..
“I think he has the range. He’s 6-3.5, 6-4,” Williams said. “I’ve been on the floor, and I’ve looked him up and down. He has the size; he has athletic ability.”
Another thing about Clayton Jr. that makes him a good NBA prospect is that he can slow the heart rate and show up in the big moments.
In the Round of 32 against UConn, he hit multiple 3-pointers late in the game to seal the deal. Against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight, he came up clutch by knocking down back-to-back triples in the middle of an 18-4 run.
Then, most recently, in the Final Four versus Auburn, he showed up when his team needed it most, trailing by eight points at halftime. In the second half of this game, Clayton Jr. dropped 20 of his 34 points.
Williams doesn’t think he fit the bill for some recent comparisons, but he still has that it factor.
“He’s not Steph Curry, but does have this wizardry with the ball where he’s not afraid of big moments,” Williams said. “And he took advantage of every big moment in this game.”
Looking back on this postseason five-game stretch for Clayton Jr., it’s as good as it gets for a star player. He’s been averaging 24.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 50/48.7/90.5 shooting splits.
Clayton Jr.'s dominant run continues Monday night when the Gators play in the National Championship game against Houston. This game is scheduled to tip at 8:50 p.m. EDT and will be televised on CBS.