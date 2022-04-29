Florida Gators Guard Elijah Kennedy Enters Transfer Portal

Florida guard Elijah Kennedy to enter the transfer portal following one season with the Gators.

The Florida Gators are set to witness their fifth departure from the 2021-22 season with guard Elijah Kennedy reportedly set to enter the transfer portal, according to the Florida Basketball Hour Podcast.

Coming out of Green Run High School (Va.), Kennedy ranked as a three star shooting guard whose lone scholarship offer came from the Gators following his high school graduation.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound two-guard earned state player of the year honors in his classification of high school basketball, producing at a high level as a scorer.

However, the interest in the Gators as the only major school to offer him ended his plans to take a post-grad year at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

While he flashed signs of promise off the dribble and on the defensive end in one year with UF, his limited impact in already sparing minutes made it difficult for him to carve out a substantial role for the new regime.

In 23 games this season, Kennedy accounted for just 1.3 points on 21% from the field, 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 6.4 minutes per game.

Kennedy found himself as a casualty on the roster due to the influx of talent acquired by Todd Golden and his staff via the transfer portal this offseason.

Serving as an off ball guard, the Virginia Beach native was buried behind the likes of Kowacie Reeves Jr., Niels Lane, Myreon Jones and Will Richard for playing time.

Kennedy’s departure frees up a third scholarship spot on the roster. His spot will likely be used to add another body to an already talented but thin point guard position while the Gators look to bring a big man into the mix as well.

