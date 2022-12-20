Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Florida Gators (7-4) are slated to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (8-3) in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C., on Tuesday.

Florida returns to the hardwood after a six-day break from the floor following its bounce-back victory over Ohio on Wednesday. Looking to add the second victory over a Power Six program (Oregon State) this season, the Gators will try to take what they've learned from their blowout losses at the hands of West Virginia and UConn to this point in the season to topple a formidable Big 12 opponent in the Sooners.

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:30 p.m. E.T.

Watch: ESPN2

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD / SiriusXM 158 or 190 / SXM App 961

Odds: Florida is a 3.5-point favorite over the Sooners, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series history: The Gators are 2-2 all-time against Oklahoma. In the last meeting between the two programs on Dec. 1, 2021, the Sooners snapped Florida's six-game undefeated streak to begin the season, 74-67 in Norman, Okla.

The series rubber match is set with long-term ramifications for each team, particularly Florida, after what happened last December.

Last season, the Florida Gators were red hot at 6-0.

However, when the team traveled to Norman, Okla. for the first true road contest of the year, the Gators folded to the Sooners, beginning a collapse from their early season form to miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 (excluding 2020 due to COVID cancellations).

The matchup against Porter Moser's squad exhibited significant areas of weakness on both ends of the floor that other teams began to exploit en route to the Gators' 20-14 season.

It kick-started a drastic rebuild in Gainesville that resulted in former head coach Mike White's departure, new leader Todd Golden's arrival and a slew of transfers in and out of the program.

The new-look Gators team has an opportunity to reconcile last season's stumble that started with Oklahoma when they play tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET. This time, Florida's already experienced its fair share of adversity.

Instead of Oklahoma being a stumbling block, it can be a foundational piece as they build their resume for the tournament one game prior to conference play's commencement.

That will be a difficult challenge as Oklahoma currently ranks No. 38 in the Kempom rankings for adjusted efficiency margin. Led by frontcourt member Tanner Groves, who made his mark against Florida a season ago, the Sooners have the interior presence that has proved detrimental to the Gators' success this season.

Playing with finesse around the rim and multi-dimensional scoring ability, Groves stretches the floor for the Sooners' offense and presents potential worry as another shooter to a poor three-point defense from Florida.

The Gators cannot afford to move under screens the way they have this season, even against the Sooners' "center" due to his untraditional, but lethal, play style.

Gators center Colin Castleton, who has also grown his skillset to step beyond the arc at times, will be forced to combat Groves' abilities on the defensive end by stepping over ball screens and playing with high energy on the night. Adding an offensive presence of his own to answer Groves's inevitable scoring impact will also be paramount.

Fellow frontcourt member (and brother) Jacob Groves complements the OU big man. The team's leading scorer (17.6 per game) and assist (4.2 per game) man, guard Grant Sherfield, will also present the Gators' defense issues.

UF guards Kyle Lofton and Trey Bonham, much like Castleton, will be forced to play tight defense and contribute to the scoreboard on the offensive end to ensure another down performance against a probable tournament team in college basketball doesn't arise.

If the Gators can reign victorious, it would allow them to pull within one game of even against power six programs at 2-3. That momentum could carry them into league play with the type of swagger and confidence Golden and Co. are trying to instill within the unit at this stage.

Can UF realize that with a victory in the Jumpman Invitational, or will Oklahoma put the Gators behind the curve for March for the second season in a row?

