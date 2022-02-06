Three Takeaways: Florida Gators Use Overtime to Take Down Ole Miss 62-57

Three takeaways from the Gators comeback 62-57 victory in overtime against the Ole Miss Rebels at home.

The Florida Gators found themselves in familiar territory for the third game in a row: trailing substantially on the scoreboard.

To head coach Mike White's displeasure, the Gators started sluggishly on both ends of the floor. Allowing their offensive stagnancy to dictate the intensity on the defensive side of the ball, Florida trailed by nine, heading into the halftime break.

Flipping the script in the final 25 minutes, Florida turned its defensive efforts into easy buckets on the offensive end, kickstarting the eventual comeback win.

They would hold the Rebels without a field goal in the first ten minutes of the second half, providing a way to climb back in before taking a 9-point lead. Despite letting their foot off the gas pedal late, ultimately taking the game into overtime, UF would fend off Ole Miss in the end, 62-57.

AllGators provides three takeaways from the hard-fought comeback victory over an SEC foe.

Colin Castleton's return

Win or lose today against Ole Miss; the Florida Gators were going to be able to sleep easy knowing an integral piece of the puzzle returned to the court.

The Gators have battled over the last six games without their star center Colin Castleton. Despite the relative success they were able to have during that span, going 4-2 in his absence, the big man's presence was sorely missing.

When Castleton was ruled out against Mississippi State on Jan. 19, the timeframe for getting him back on the court was unknown. Head coach Mike White went as far as to say that the shoulder injury he suffered in practice the day prior was "significant" and being treated with urgency.

Expecting to go an extended period without Castleton, Florida looked to backup Jason Jitoboh, true freshman Tuongthach Gatkek and a dose of small ball to carry the load. However, the evident lack of depth, inexperience and further injury issues made it an unsustainable practice for the Gators to meet their expectations as a tournament team.

Castleton returning to the lineup doesn't fix the issue, but he certainly helps cover it up.

Making plays on the interior on both ends of early and often for the Gators against the visiting Rebels, Castleton proclaimed that he was back with an emphasis in the first minute of the game with a block at the rim.

He recorded a team-leading 17 points -- rekindling his standing as the player the offense operates through -- seven rebounds and three blocks in the Gators' overtime victory over Ole Miss. His contribution in the 34 minutes he saw the court stretched further than the stat sheet, though.

Showing little reservation despite the potential worry of re-injury, Castleton played with his usual aggressiveness, effectively halting Rebels big man Nysier Brooks on defense while drawing fouls and finishing through contact at the bucket on offense.

"I don't shy down from anybody," Castleton said postgame.

As a result, he led all Gators in the stat White mentioned as the most important, plus/minus at +16 when he was on the court.

Castleton's re-emergence comes at a perfect time, with the Gators in a position to surge toward the postseason in February. His presence in the paint will pay dividends to that mission.

Tyree Appleby Was Dishing the Rock

Sometimes you're on. Sometimes you're off.

Today, starting guard Tyree Appleby couldn't buy a bucket from the field, going 1-for-10 on the day. However, despite not scoring the basketball at the volume Florida coaches, teammates and fans are accustomed to seeing, the Jacksonville (Ark.) native left his mark as a facilitator.

Recording his first double-double of the season, Appleby supplied a bevy of Gators with opportunities to score around the rim and dished out to others with open looks from beyond the arc.

Despite his inefficiency shooting the basketball from the field, Appleby proved to be a clutch factor down the stretch of the game from the charity stripe. He connected on seven of his eight attempts, effectively sealing the deal for Florida.

His one triple, coupled with the seven free throws made, elevated him to recording the rare points and assists double-double in college basketball.

It's an overlooked aspect of the game, but the ability to excel at the little things when the ball isn't falling in the bucket was a big reason for Florida's second-half success in today's game. Without Appleby's efforts as a passer, the Gators fall to the Rebels for the second time this season.

Castleton's impact is undoubtedly huge and will continue to be for the Gators as the season rolls along. There's an argument to be made that Appleby, whether he's shooting the ball well or not, is just as important as the big man for Florida.

Ball Security

Taking care of the basketball is a fundamental aspect of the game that can often go overlooked when a team can knock down shots with high volume and efficiency.

Florida is not one of those teams.

Therefore, to remain competitive in a deep Southeastern Conference, the Gators are forced to make intelligent decisions with the ball. Converting four of their five first-half turnovers in the first nine minutes of the contest, Florida was slated to see over 16 on the day.

They overcame their early sloppiness, playing smart with the basketball as the contest went on.

Totaling just one more first-half throwaway and four in the second half, the Gators ended +5 to Ole Miss, who they forced into 14 turnovers.

The discrepancy of ball security is paramount in league play.

\With the Gators' backs against the wall as March quickly approaches, the uptick in taking care of the basketball in the final 36 minutes of the game should be a lesson on how to operate throughout the remainder of the year.

