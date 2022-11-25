Florida Gators vs. Oregon State: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Florida Gators (3-2) are taking on the Oregon State Beavers (3-2) in the second-round consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Both squads are looking to rebound after day one losses to Xavier and Duke, respectively.

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Need last-minute tickets? Purchase them via SI Tickets here.

Florida Gators vs. Oregon State Beavers

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Ore.

When: Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPNU

Radio: The Varsity Network App, 1010 AM Jax | 910 AM Tampa

Odds: Florida is a 14.5-point favorite over Oregon State, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series history: This is the first-ever matchup between the two programs.

Important stories

The rundown

This is the second game in as many days for these two squads.

The question is: Will this contest look more like Florida's high-scoring affair with Xavier or like Oregon State's defensive standoff against Duke?

If it's the former, the Gators should be in a good position to avoid falling to .500 on the year.

Florida's offense has shown a significant uptick in production with the emergence of Trey Bonham during the last 60 minutes of play. Presenting a faster tempo with more intention to score in transition, the group has aligned with the identity Todd Golden and his staff looked to instill in the unit when they arrived in Gainesville this offseason.

On Thursday, Bonham and wing Will Richard carried the load for Florida as the duo combined for just under half of the Gators' offensive production by posting 23 and 18 points, respectively. Each made plays in half-court sets but also used their defense to create shot opportunities at the basket as well.

However, Golden — as a defensive-oriented coach — is facing turmoil in the early stages of the season as his group is struggling to defend.

The issues mainly align with their inconsistency closing out on three-point shooters when working around ball screens or in transition defense. Xavier posted 90 points on the Gators; as a result, bringing the season average for points allowed by UF to 71.2 points per game.

Florida will have another formidable opponent to right the ship on Friday as they take on the Oregon State Beavers.

Oregon State is just one day removed from a three-point loss to No. 8 Duke in round one of the Phil Knight Legacy.

Wayne Tinkle's unit is supported by freshman guard Jordan Pope on the offensive end, as he leads the team in points (15.2) and assists (3.4) per contest and is shooting at a 47% clip from the field this season.

He will be the major focal point for the Gators on the defensive end, with the necessity to ensure he's accounted for at all times if the defense wants to take a step forward.

However, the Beavers have only broken the seal on 70 points twice this season in five games, showing that there is potential for Florida to establish a groove on the defensive end in this contest.

The opposite is true for OSU, as they look to find more consistency scoring the basketball to complement their stout defensive efforts to begin the year.

The winner of the contest will move on to play in the fifth-place consolation game, while the loser will head to the seventh-place matchup on Sunday. The game times are to be determined.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.