Florida Gators vs. Stetson: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Florida Gators (5-3) will take on the Stetson Hatters (4-2) on Sunday afternoon looking to add another victory over a mid-major opponent to the resume before a tough stretch of contests arrives.

The Gators are coming off a dominant victory over FAMU on Wednesday, where they trampled over the Rattlers en route to a much-needed 40-point triumph in response to a rough loss to West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Stetson, meanwhile, is five days removed from a lopsided defeat of their own against Division II opponent Johnson University (Fla.), 125-51.

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Florida Gators vs. Stetson Hatters

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. E.T.

Watch: SECN

Radio: Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD/SXM App 963/Streaming on FloridaGators.com & The Varsity Network App

Odds: Florida is a __-point favorite over Stetson, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at __ points.

Series history: The Gators are 53-14 all-time against Stetson. In the last meeting between the two programs on Dec. 6, 2020, Florida trounced the Hatters 86-40. The Gators have won the last 18 matchups in the series, with the last loss coming in 1983.

Important stories

The rundown

This is the final home game against a mid-major opponent of the year for the Gators, but it won't be the easy path to victory Florida saw against FAMU. Instead, playing against a Stetson team that has already upset two in-state opponents this season will adequately test the Gators prior to a highly anticipated bout with No. 8 UConn on Wednesday.

Head coach Todd Golden likened the Hatters to an FAU squad that gave Florida trouble and eventually knocked them off for their first loss of the year.

"They're similar to FAU a little bit in terms of having multiple guys who can bring it, shoot it, a stretch four that can play," he said on Friday. "Another good challenge to see how we'll defend penetration, how we'll be able to defend the three-point line. Our transition defense will be challenged."

In that contest, a talented backcourt with a propensity to run the floor was Florida's kryptonite against the Owls and foreshadowed future issues that arose prominently in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

"That's been our biggest issue this year on either side of the ball," Golden said about transition defense.

The Hatters opened the year with shocking victories over Florida State and USF on the back of guard Luke Brown — their leading scorer and one of four guards to average 10-plus points to this point in the year.

Stephan Swenson is a fellow highlighting piece of the squad as an all-around guard who's shown his ability to score and create opportunities for his teammates throughout the year. He's posted 12 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Despite the success the Hatters have found from their backcourt, they tend to play a larger lineup compiled of three forwards and two guards. That could change against a Florida squad that struggles to defend when teams break off in transition.

That issue is magnified when considering the possible absence of Kyle Lofton and Will Richard after missing time on Wednesday. Golden listed each as day-to-day and they will be regarded as questionable heading into this contest.

As a result, Florida's starting lineup is unclear.

The Gators will look to Trey Bonham, an emerging offensive x-factor, and Colin Castleton to account for the brunt of the production on both ends, with or without. If the duo can't go, Kowacie Reeves Jr., Riley Kugel, CJ Felder and Alex Fudge will assume significant roles as complementary producers.

Even though Stetson has cooled down from their hot early season start, dropping contests to Niagara and Campbell, this contest will be anything but a cruise-control victory for the Gators.

