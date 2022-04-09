Todd Golden receives his first commitment as Florida's head basketball coach via the transfer portal.

Todd Golden and the Florida Gators have made their first splash roster addition by landing Belmont guard transfer Will Richard.

He chose the Gators over a plethora of other schools, including the other teams in his top four of Clemson, Wake Forest and hometown Georgia Tech.

Playing in 33 games during his one season with the Bruins, Richard accounted for 12.1 points — on over 46% from the field and over 32% from beyond the arc — six rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals.

His production made him a highly regarded entity in the transfer portal this offseason.

Richard, who stands 6’5”, 195 pounds, will aid the Gators backcourt that is already the strength of the unit heading into next season. Paired with rising sophomore and late 2021-22 season breakout star Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Niels Lane, Richard will take over as a primary ball handler.

He is expected to provide length on both ends of the floor, efficiency shooting from the field and ball security for Florida as they embark on the Golden era.

As a rising sophomore himself, not only is Richard an immediate plug into the starting lineup, he has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Richard gets the ball rolling as the first of a few first-year Gators arriving via the transfer portal for the 2022-23 season.

