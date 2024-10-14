Florida Gators Clayton, Condon Receive Preseason All-SEC Honors
Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. and forward/center Alex Condon have been named preseason All-SEC honors. Clayton earned first-team honors while Condon was named third-team.
Clayton’s recognition for his stellar first season in Gainesville continues. He earned second-team All-SEC honors at the end of last season. Clayton averaged 17.6 points per game. This was the highest scoring average by a Gator in 20 years. Anthony Roberson averaged 17.9 in 2003-04. His 633 total points were the fifth most by a Gators basketball player ever.
His best game came in the first round of March Madness. He scored 33 points in the losing effort against Colorado.
Condon was previously an All-SEC Freshman honoree. He averaged 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, recording two double-doubles and 14 double-figure scoring games. In the dominant win against Merrimack, Condon racked up the most rebounds in a game (16) since Al Horford in 2004-05 (18).
The Florida Gators look to build off a strong breakout season under Todd Golden. The Gators finished 24-12 and spent some time ranked in the AP Poll. The highlight was the surprise run to the SEC Tournament championship game.
Part of that run included a surprise statement win over Alabama, 102-88. They also had a statement win against Kentucky.
The Gators reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020-21. They lost 102-100 to the Colorado Buffaloes.
Expectations are higher to start this season. They were ranked in the preseason AP Poll, starting off at No. 21. It’s the first time the Gators have been ranked in the preseason poll since they were ranked sixth in 2019-20.
Guys like Clatyon and Condon helped get the Gators to return to this level of play.