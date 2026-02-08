Florida Gators Dominate Texas A&M, Takes Top Spot in SEC Standings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- Isaiah Brown and Urban Klavzar combined for 23 points off the bench, Rueben Chinyelu recorded his 14th double-double of the season, and the Florida Gators on Saturday dominated Texas A&M, 86-67, to take sole possession of the top spot in the SEC standings for the first time since 2014.

Headlined by Thomas Haugh's team-high 22 points, five Gators scored in double figures, with Brown's 12, Klavzar's 11, Xaivian Lee's 10 and Rueben Chinuyelu's 10. Chinyelu's 15 rebounds gave him his 14th double-double of the season and his sixth game with at least 15 rebounds. He also recorded his fourth-straight game with at least two blocks, headlining a defensive effort that held the Aggies to 30.6 percent from the field.

“Incredibly proud of my team. This was a great environment tonight, and two teams that have played really, really well playing for pole position in this league," head coach Todd Golden said. "I thought our guys did a great job for 40 minutes defending, rebounding, taking care of the ball, and playing with great poise. Led to a commanding victory.”

Florida's dominance started early as the Gators took a 13-2 lead with 10:11 left in the first half, eventually holding on to that 11-point advantage at halftime with a 30-19 lead. Klavzar hit a trio of 3-pointers, while the Gator defense stifled Texas A&M, holding the Aggies to 17 percent from the field.

Haugh, who was held to just one point in the first have, paved the way in the second half. The junior forward scored 21 points in the frame, headlined by a 9-for-10 mark from the free throw line and a pair of 3-pointers, as the Gators led as high as 28. Chinyelu and Brown each added eight points in the second half, respectively.

📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/KVfvJSWzjM — Florida Gators Men's Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 8, 2026

Brown capped off a 10-0 run with 14:32 left in the second half with a pair of free throws to reach that 28-point lead as Micah Handlogten scored, Lee capitalized on an and-one and Haugh hit a 3-pointer.

Handlogten recorded seven rebounds off the bench, joining Haugh's seven and Alex Condon's seven in support of Chinyelu's dominance on the glass.

The win, aided by Texas A&M's loss to Alabama on Wednesday, moved the Gators into sole possession of first place in the SEC for the first time since the Final Four 2014 team and marked the Gators' third-straight win over the Aggies.

Florida remains on the road with a game at Georgia on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN2.

