Florida Gators Glue Guy Thomas Haugh Does the Dirty Work
The dirty work, the unglamorous part of the game of basketball. Florida Gators sophomore Thomas Haugh brings his lunch pail to the court every game. While headlines capture the stats and performance of the stars, the glue guys, the unselfish that do anything to help the team, mean a great deal.
Those willing to get their noses dirty and fight for the ball, bind good teams together. In football parlance, Haugh and his ilk are the nose tackles of the team. They serve a necessary purpose, execute and allow the stars to shine.
Haugh exemplified this mentality in Wednesday’s 70-69 comeback win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Haugh’s stat line doesn’t wow anyone with just two points and six rebounds, but he provided 25-crucial minutes for the Gators in their win.
Calculated Aggression
Haugh standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 210 pounds may not cut an imposing figure, but don't let the appearance fool you. Averaging roughly 20 minutes of play, Haugh wants to take the fight to the opposition. If he's not setting screens or providing help defense, the New Oxford, Pa. native attempts to crash the boards and grab the ball.
Haugh tirelessly works as Alex Condon's primary backup. Either he will spell Condon to avoid foul trouble or provide a breather. No matter how you slice it, giving the team a jolt off the bench does not always mean entering the game and flinging shots as the tired "instant offense" trope.
Instead, providing quality minutes also means that Haugh can play when the team needs him most. From the outside, you never hear grumbling or complaining.
Offensive Upside
For a power forward, Haugh plays the role of a stretch four, with a decent shooting touch that extends past the arc, where he connects on 34.4% of his attempts. Not earth-shattering but the threat will keep defenses from collapsing in the painted area.
Furthermore, seven points on four shot attempts a night screams efficiency. To paraphrase, Haugh sticks to the rivers and streams that he's used to. On top of that, cashing in on free throws at a .833 clip gives Florida someone to place on the floor in close games where clutch free throws become necessary.
Overview
Chance remains that you may not see Thomas Haugh on Sportscenter, as much of his work goes unnoticed, Yet, ask his teammates and coaches about his impact. Championship-caliber teams need selfless players to bang on the board, play tough defense while being fundamentally sound.
The aforementioned lunch pail approach should pay off for the University of Florida the longer the season wears on.