Florida's Keyontae Johnson Upgraded to Stable Condition

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has been upgraded to stable condition following his hospitalization after collapsing on the court on Saturday against Florida State, the University of Florida athletic association shared on Tuesday afternoon.

An update from Nika and Marrecus Johnson, Keyontae’s parents: Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health. He even FaceTimed the team! We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days. We will continue to share updates about Keyontae’s health and progress. We have seen how much people love and care for him. We hope people recognize that information that doesn’t come from us or the athletic department may not be accurate. We are working closely with Keyontae’s doctors and the UAA to provide information to everyone who cares so deeply about Keyontae and has been praying for him.

On Monday, USA Today shared an interview with Johnson's grandfather, who said that Johnson had been placed in a medically-induced coma while being treated at Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Hospital. It's unclear if the Johnson's statement is directly referring to that interview or something else, however, UF posted an update shortly after the report surfaced that said Johnson was following simple comands.

Breathing and speaking on his own, Johnson has taken critical steps forward in his recovery compared to UF's initial disclosures, when he was said to be in critical but stable condition. He was transferred to UF Health in Gainesville by ShandsCair on Monday.

Florida postponed its Wednesday basketball game against UNF on Tuesday morning.