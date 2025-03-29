Florida Gators Offensive Keys to Beat Texas Tech in Elite 8
The Florida Gators offense currently purrs along like the engine on a 1965 Mustang. With a blend of outside shooting and aggressive drives to the hope, Todd Golden's team looks formidable. Now, they face a Texas Tech team that plays with house money.
The Red Raiders will walk into the Chase Center with the weight of the world squarely resting on Florida’s shoulders. How should the offense attack the Red Raiders' defense?
Use Profound Height Advantage
While Texas Tech matches Florida's size at two guard spots, the Gators roll out two 6-foot-11 starters and will roll out similarly-heighted players off the bench. Under these circumstances, throwing the ball into the paint will lead to quick and easy points.
Alex Condon is one of those player; he tweaked an angle in the win over Maryland, but feels he's progressed well enough to be a factor against Texas Tech.
"Feel pretty good, a lot of treatment over the past 12 hours or so," Condon said on Saturday. "Getting with the trainers, making sure my ankle is going to be good for the Texas game. I feel like I'll be ready to go for tomorrow. We'll see how it goes. That's the plan as of right now. I didn't practice today, just kind of take a little weight off my foot and rest up before the game.
"Texas Tech cannot contend with the height and mobility advantage. Now, it seems like every college team can roll out a tall, but rather immobile player. However, Florida brings size and agility. As the game progresses, those touches will involve foul accumulation. Then, Texas Tech will need to start using their bench, which creates matchup problems in the post.
Make Toppin Play Harder
Far and away forward JT Toppin is Texas Tech's best player on offense. He averages 18.2 points per game on 56.2% shooting from the floor. He also chips in 1.5 blocks per game. However, Florida can lean on him. Make him defend the bigger Condon on the inside.
He will pick up fouls versus a big that can work underneath while stepping out for a jumper. However, with much of the Texas Tech offense depending on him, Florida can affect him when making him run on defense. By fighting through screens and constant motion, Toppin cannot maintain that pace and you can expect the errant foul due to fatigue.
Smarter Spacing
Florida absolutely destroys opponents will their spacing. For instance, during the Maryland game a guard would penetrate and find a wide open three-point attempt. Florida was 11-28 (39.3%) from outside the arc in a relatively comfortable win over Maryland.
Texas Tech will overcompensate because of the lack of size. Surrendering a height advantage makes a defense desperate to avoid repeated layups. The over eagerness should allow Florida to capitalize and attempt upwards of 30 shots from three.
Overview
The Florida Gators can move closer to San Antonio if they do what they've done all season. By executing the ability to inside-out teams, the Gators shouldn't face trouble getting open and finding clear paths to the hoop.
While they still need to make the shots, gaining separation to shoot unencumbered should give the team the impetus to run away with a victory.