Florida vs. Auburn Could Come Down to the Dirty Work
Rebounding is the cranberry sauce on the Thanksgiving table known as basketball. It's not pretty and many people really don't enjoy it. However without it, the day doesn't really seem to flow as smoothly. Dirty work is called that for a reason.
The winner of the Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers matchup in the Final Four could come down to who wins the rebounding battle. With points seemingly pay a premium, establishing dominance matters more than ever.
Second Chance Points
From an action standpoint, the 2025 NCAA tournament feels like the most brick-filled event in recent basketball memory. Players just flat missing layups at a rapid rate. As a result, the priority placed upon keeping the ball alive means more.
How many times have you seen Gators' bigs Thomas Haugh or Alex Condon tap the ball out to a teammate that ultimately makes a three. Auburn's Dylan Caldwell and Johni Broome had six offensive rebounds each in the first meeting between the two teams, or that game might not have even been close.
Florida has had some close calls in making the Final Four, and they probably wouldn't be there if they weren't fourth in the tournament in offensive rebounding. The second-chance points have kept them afloat while their offense finds a rhythm.
Fans may not understand why Rueben Chinyelu starts, but it's not about his ability to score in bunches. These types of players are the ones that make your favorite players make the highlights.
Jostling for position under the board, eating the occasional elbow to the teeth. It takes a selfless player to operate with the notion that no plays will be drawn for them. Yet, they show up, play their role and help get them wins.
That same effort applies to guards. At its core, for all of the aesthetic beauty of the game, rebounding needs to be a team approach.
For example, the Florida trio of Walter Clayton, Jr., Alijah Martin, and Will Richard average 12. 6 boards each game.
Overview
As the case with every competitive activity, the team with the most points wins. However, the ability to either prolong a possession with an offensive board or ending the other team's with a defensive rebound matters a great deal.
Flashy threes and dunks gain viewers, but this game may be decided by the glass cleaners.