Former Gators Forward Dontay Bassett Transfers to Weber State

Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators forward Dontay Bassett has announced that he will transfer to Weber State, according to his Instagram.

It was reported by Stadium in March that Bassett had entered the transfer portal, and he will enroll at Weber State as a graduate student. Whenever basketball is next played, as sporting seasons loom in doubt until the passing of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Bassett will be immediately eligible to play.

Bassett redshirted the 2016-17 season, his freshman campaign, as he recovered from a stress fracture in his foot. He was never able to achieve meaningful playing time at Florida and compiled an average of 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 77 appearances, starting three.

The 6-9, 236 lb. forward never gained favor over younger players such as Omar Payne and Jason Jitoboh in 2019, as he saw only 6.7 minutes per game as a member of the frontcourt rotation for the Gators. Though, perhaps Weber State will provide Bassett with a bigger role after seeing flashes throughout his career, notably including his 12 points and six rebounds in his first career start against No. 12 Auburn in 2018.

The Gators signed 6-7, 210 lb. four-star small forward Samson Ruzhentsev and 608, 210 lb. JUCO transfer power forward Osayi Osifo as members of their 2020 recruiting haul. Both should patch up the wound of losing frontcourt depth.

