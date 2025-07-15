Gators' 2025-26 Jersey Numbers Revealed
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Player numbers for the Florida Gators men’s basketball team were revealed on Monday a a post shared by the team's official X account. While the familiar names stayed consistent, there were also a bunch of fresh faces thrown into the mix.
Florida Gators on SI lists all the number assignments below.
* Denotes a transfer, ^ denotes a freshman
- 0 - Boogie Fland*
- 1 - Xaivian Lee*
- 3 - Micah Handlogten
- 4 - Alex Lloyd^
- 7 - Urban Klavzar
- 8 - Alex Kovatchev*
- 9 - Reuben Chinyelu
- 10 - Thomas Haugh
- 11 - CJ Ingram II^
- 12 - Viktor Mikic
- 20 - Isaiah Brown
- 21 - Alex Condon
- 23 - AJ Brown*
- 32 - Olivier Rioux
- 33 - Cooper Josefsberg
Transfer duo Boogie Fland (Arkansas) and Xaivian Lee (Princeton) will be taking new numbers and switching it up from their previous schools. It is not going to be easy, but Lee and Fland join with big shoes to fill, trailing recent NBA draftees Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin.
However, Gators head coach Todd Golden seems confident in the transition for them.
“I think they're both awesome young men, mature,” Golden said. “I think basketball-wise, it might take some time for them to get comfortable in a new system, but I think they will do a really good job for us."
Another transfer who has joined the Gators this offseason is AJ Brown (Ohio). Just like the other two transfers, Brown is rolling with a new number on a new roster. Golden was very pleased with the addition of the former Ohio guard to his program, highlighting his offensive game and desire to be a Gator.
“I think that's something that we needed with the frontcourt that we play and adding some other new guys to the perimeter,” Golden said, “but just an efficient, effective scorer, a guy that's done it for a couple years and a guy that really wanted to be here. As you guys know, that's really important to me."
The final roster spot for the 2025-26 season was revealed on Monday, with former Sacramento State guard Alex Kovatchev taking it. He spent two years with the program before transferring to Florida.
His first year with them was his best season. He played in 33 games (12 starts) and averaged five points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Kovatchev’s second began well, starting all four games for Sacramento State. However, a leg injury cost him his entire sophomore season.
Florida also brought in two highly touted freshmen from the 2025 cycle. Four-star guard Alex Lloyd and four-star forward CJ Ingram II have joined the Gators this summer, showing great maturity and work ethic in the infancy stages of their career, Golden explained.
“The great thing with both is Alex and CJ have come in with their head down, working, grateful to be a part of the program and putting the time in outside of our work hours to gain the respect of their teammates,” Golden said. “Our guys love them, and I think they're going to be great in our program. I really do.”
The Gators kick off their title defense on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas against the Arizona Wildcats in the Hall of Fame Series.