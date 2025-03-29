Gators Alex Condon Gives Optimistic Update on Ankle Injury
The Florida Gators are set to take on Texas Tech in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. A major question mark is the status of big man Alex Condon.
So far, Condon said things are looking promising and he expects to play.
“Feel pretty good, a lot of treatment over the past 12 hours or so,” Condon said Friday. “Getting with the trainers, making sure my ankle is going to be good for the Texas [Tech] game. I feel like I'll be ready to go for tomorrow.”
Condon added that he didn't practice Friday out of precaution. The strategy is to keep weight off his foot so he can rest ahead of the game.
In the win over Maryland in the Sweet 16, Condon suffered an ankle injury that took him out for part of the game. Condon could be seen just off the court getting some work in on a stationary bike. He exited the game with 12:16 left in the first half and wouldn't return until there was 13:29 left in the second half. He finished with just six points.
“Initially, it was just a bit of a shock. It's the same ankle, so I was pretty frustrated it was the same ankle again,” Condon said. “But after that, probably 15 minutes, I knew it wasn't as bad. Just keeping optimistic with it and just keep playing basketball, we'll be good.”
The Gators haven’t had a lot of action without Condon this season. He’s played in 34 of the team’s 37 games this season. The missing games were due to that aforementioned ankle injury. He missed two weeks in February.
He’s averaging 10.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks this season. His rebounds and blocks per game lead the team. He’s fourth in points and third in assists.
The Gators are in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2017. They seek their first trip to the Final Four since 2014. Tip-off time against Texas Tech is set for 6:09 p.m. on Saturday.