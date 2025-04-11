Gators Among Leaders for Top Transfer PG
The Florida Gators may have just won the national championship, but that doesn’t mean they get to rest.
With the likes of guard Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin set to leave the program, Todd Golden and his staff, which is set to lose two coaches to head coaching gigs, has to hit the transfer portal immediately, especially after missing out on talent after focusing on its postseason run.
Despite the late start, the Gators It seemed that that hard work paid off because the Gators are in the hunt alongside St. Jones and Duke for Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee, according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.
Lee is considered one of the top point guard transfers in the country.
Lee is coming off his second year of absolute brilliance.
In his sophomore season at Princeton, Lee averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Despite a slight dip in his scoring average, Lee continued to dominate with 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assist per game.
The other schools that are trying to get Lee to join for next season are the St. Johns, which Lee will reportedly visit on Friday, and Duke.
However, it appears that it is a two-horse race between St. John’s and Florida after further reports that the Blue Devils haven't been in contact with Lee.
Florida also has a direct tie to Lee as the transfer was high school teammates with Gators' forward Thomas Haugh at Pennsburg (Pa.) Perkiomen School.
There's no perfect way to replace Clayton Jr., who was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 Final Four, but adding Lee would certainly soften the blow, should he choose the Gators. It could also open the floodgates for other transfer portal targets to join the Gators, who could just reload instead of rebuild.