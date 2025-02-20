Gators Basketball Duo Moving Up in Record Books
Gainesville, Fla. — There have been notable examples of successful transfers over the years for the Florida Gators men’s basketball team. Some notable examples include Dorian Finney-Smith (Virginia Tech), Jason Williams (Marshall), Colin Castleton (Michigan).
Now you can add two more successes to that list with Will Richard and Walter Clayton Jr., who have now cemented themselves in program history.
After hitting as many threes as each has this season, they now sit No. 1 and No. 2 for most three-pointers made by transfers in school history.
Richard, a native of Fairburn, Ga., transferred to Florida from Belmont in 2022. Since then, he’s hit 171 threes, which has him sitting No. 1 in the Gators record books for transfers. The senior has knocked down at least 50 triples over his three seasons in the orange and blue. In this campaign, the senior has nailed 50 threes exactly with a lot of basketball left to play.
His duo, Clayton Jr., isn’t too far behind, though, and could maybe even overtake him should he catch fire down the stretch. Despite Richard having a one-year head start over Florida’s star point guard, Clayton Jr. only trails his teammate by eight with 163 threes in his Gator career.
The Lake Wales, Fla., product began his time in college at Iona after being underrecruited throughout high school. Following two years spent with Iona, he made the decision to come back to his home state to finish off his career and it’s a move that seems to have paid off as he has been a big reason why the Gators sit No. 2 in the AP Top 25.
In his one and a half seasons with the Gators, Clayton Jr. has hit at least 70 threes. He had 93 his first season under Todd Golden and with five regular season games and the conference and NCAA tournament games left, there’s certainly a chance he beat his previous season’s total as he has already sunk 70 through 25 games.
It’s not as surprising to see Clayton Jr. this high up on the leaderboards in this department in such a short amount of time. After hitting three more triples against Oklahoma Tuesday night, his streak of hitting at least one was extended to 48 straight games.
Furthermore, there’s only ever been one game as a Gator where he hasn’t hit a three and that was all the way back on December 30, 2023, when he shot just one three-pointer against Quinnipiac.
While there is certainly much more to play for this season and both may not be as considerate of this accomplishment, Clayton Jr. and Richard are imprinting themselves in Gators history now after every three-pointer they hit.