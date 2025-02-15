Gators Break Through Into Top Seed for March Madness
The Florida Gators are making their latest ascent in the latest Bracketology update. Key outlets are projecting the Gators as a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.
March Madness’ official X (formerly Twitter) page listed the Gators along with Duke, Auburn and Alabama as the one seeds.
“If the tournament started today, these teams would be on the one line,” the post said.
This update came with the Men’s Basketball Committee revealing its top 16 teams on Saturday.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi concurred with the same four schools being the one seed in his latest projections on Saturday. The Gators are the top seed in the West Region (San Francisco).
The Gators currently sit at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 as well as No. 3 in the Coaches Poll as well. Florida received three first-place votes in the AP Poll and six first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.
Depending on the results of the Auburn vs Alabama game on Saturday, they could climb even higher and move around to another section of the bracket.
Their overall record is 20-3 on the year with an 8-3 SEC overall.
ESPN has the Gators starting in Raleigh, N.C., and taking on Norfolk State, the automatic qualifying team from the Mid-Eastern Atheltic Conference.
A crucial stretch of games still awaits the Gators over the next month. They face fellow No. 1 seed Alabama at Tuscaloosa. They also take on Georgia in Athens and ranked Ole Miss at home.
This tough stretch begins with a rematch with South Carolina on home court on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.