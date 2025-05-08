Gators' Condon Projected as Second Round Pick
The 2025 NBA Draft Combine is less than a week away officially starting on May 11 and will end on May 18. For the Florida Gators, they will have three players at the combine with Walter Clayton Jr., Alex Condon and Alijah Martin.
While Clayton Jr. could be anywhere from a late lottery pick to late-first rounder, Alex Condon is currently projected by Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor to be a early second round pick to the San Antonio Spurs.
Condon was instrumental in the final push for the Gators’ postseason run in the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournaments. In 2024, he played in nearly every game for the Gators, appearing in 37 of the 40 games. In those games, he averaged 24.9 minutes, 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in just his second season with the Gators.
He has said that depending on the feedback he gets during the combine, he will make a decision on whether he actually goes through with the draft. With this type of projection, he could be headed back to Gainesville for another year.
According to Yahoo Sports, his current NBA comparison is Isaiah Hartenstein of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He currently is averaging 11.2 points per game for the Thunder this season. The Thunder are one of the best teams in the NBA this season at 68-14.
For Condon, his strengths are what make the NBA teams go nuts over him. Transitioning from Aussie rules football to the basketball court has given him the stamina to run back and forth without much issue. Along with his 6-foot-11, 230-pound frame allowed him to average a block a game.
He also is a menace when he gets near the rim, whether that is scoring or setting up a teammate for a score. Taking a look at the National Championship game, the Gators do not win the game without the early scoring efforts of Alex Condon and Will Richard.
Condon can also switch from offense to defense very quickly. He is also very strategic and won’t foul unless it is absolutely necessary. This was something that the Gators did very well towards the end of the season. Very few players fouled out of games. Condon was no exception.
According to Yahoo Sports, Condon has two concerning issues. His jump shot isn’t the best. He hit 49.3 % of his shots and 32.8 % from three this past season. However, he is much more comfortable near the rim. He also only hits 60.4% from the free throw line.
Another concern is his size. However, there are several current NBA stars that could argue that Condon will be just fine. For instance, Miami Heat forward/center Bam Adebayo is only 6-foot-9 and has been and will be in the NBA for years to come. Condon could see the same success and is a bit taller than the three-time All-Star.
"Condon is a high-octane Aussie big with a relentless motor, versatile defense, and the playmaking pizzazz for no-look dimes," O'Connor wrote. "But most modern bigs need either a reliable jumper or immense interior size, leaving him as a bit of a tweener at this stage."
All of this is precautionary as Condon may still be returning to the Gators. He will have until May 28 to make that decision whether or not he will be headed to the NBA Draft, or whether or not he runs it back with Florida.