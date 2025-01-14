Gators Forward/Center Making Case for First-Round NBA Selection
Gainesville, Fla. – Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon’s 2024-25 production shows exactly why he was voted preseason All-SEC third team heading into this season. He’s averaging 11.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per game through 16 games.
His ability to protect the rim, to pass, to defend at multiple levels and crafty footwork from post positions have all been front and center for everyone to watch. Moreover, he’s since added three-point shooting to his game, which can only benefit him.
As a result of these signs of development as a player, his landing spot as a draft prospect could jump into the first round of the NBA Draft this summer.
Jonathan Givony, an NBA Draft analyst for ESPN and the co-owner of DraftExpress, praised Condon’s abilities on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, naming him one of his 10 NBA draft risers.
“Alex Condon plays an integral role for Florida on both ends of the floor, triggering their offense with his outstanding feel for the game while wreaking havoc defensively with his mobility, motor and versatility," Givony said. “Is it time to start talking about him as a first-round prospect?”
“Players such as Condon, a 6-11 20-year-old with a motor and skill as a passer, ball handler and shooter and the ability to guard inside are rare.”
These words from Givony also came not too long after Condon was rewarded with co-SEC Player of the Week, following his dominant outings against Tennessee and Arkansas.
Against these two, Condon posted back-to-back double-doubles and averaged 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game. He also was 5-for-7 from the free throw line and 1-for-2 from three.
Moreover, his line of 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists without a single turnover against Tennessee made him the first player in the nation in this century to finish with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists without a turnover against a No. 1 team.
It also helps Condon’s draft stock when taking a look at his measurables. The Perth, Australia, native stands in at 6-foot-11 and weighs 230 pounds. He also boasts a 7-foot wingspan that helps neutralize opposing players heading to the rim. In his one-and-a-half years with Florida, Condon has already totaled 71 blocks.
And, when you take all of this into account, it makes it even more impressive when you watch how fluid he is on the court.
Potentially his best quality is his tenacious effort on the glass. Condon is leading the Gators in rebounding at 8.1 rebounds per game. And, of these 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 of them are coming on the offensive end, which is good for 24th in the nation. He knows how to use his weight, height, wingspan and high IQ to maneuver his way into advantageous rebounding positions.
He is also a great passer for his position. He can thread passes into lanes that others just cannot. It’s why Gators head coach Todd Golden is comfortable running the offense through him. For example, the Gators love to use backdoor cuts while the ball is in Condon’s hands, and he’s very adept at finding his teammates in these situations.
Another interesting aspect of Condon’s game is his comfort in putting the ball on the floor despite his size. Even with his towering height, Condon has no trouble grabbing a rebound and pushing the pace to help generate fastbreak opportunities. Florida fans have seen it on numerous occasions and for the most part, it’s been a huge positive.
Then, arguably his biggest development as a prospect, he’s becoming more of a stretch big.
In his first year, he attempted 38 threes and only knocked down 11 of them. That was good enough for a 28.9 percentage from three. However, in 2024-25, Condon is shooting 42.9 percent from three on 21 attempts and there’s still a ton of basketball left to play.
But despite all these encouraging signs, Condon isn’t a polished product.
Givony did end his report on the big man with the notion that “Condon’s lack of strength and experience might lead to some ups and downs in the SEC…”
Either way, Florida fans have loved Condon in his short time with the program and now it seems NBA scouts are beginning to warm up to him as well.