Gators Guard Named to Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List
Florida Gators point guard Boogie Fland was one of 20 players named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Basketball Hall of Fame revealed on Monday. He is one of seven SEC point guards named to the list.
It is the second preseason honor he has received this offseason, with him also being named Preseason Second-Team All-SEC.
Fland is entering his first year with the Gators after spending his freshman season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. In his one season in Fayetteville, he averaged 13.5 points per game, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 21 games.
Unsurprisingly, the sophomore will assume the primary point guard role for the offense in the 2025-26 season, Gators head coach Todd Golden reiterated at SEC Media Day.
A big reason why is because of his playmaking abilties with the ball in his hands.
On top of his 5.1 assists per game in the 2024-25 season, Fland also had a 3.72 assist-to-turnover ratio. And, before his early-season injury last year that cost him a chunk of his freshman campaign, he was leading all freshmen in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio.
“He's a great facilitator,” Golden said. “He does a great job of getting in the paint, making plays for others. Really unselfish that way. We need that from him because we have a lot of other really good players.”
As good as he is as a passer, though, Golden also raved about his new point guard defensive efforts.
“Boogie, really hard worker, coachable,” the Gators head coach said. “A great competitor. Incredible on-ball defender. I'm excited for him to be picking up opposing teams' point guards at the top of our defense.”
The Florida offense is going to be slightly altered compared to the 2024-25 team, simply because finding a shot maker at the same level as Clayton Jr. is next to impossible.
As a result, they will have to find new ways to put the ball in the basket. One of those ways is by pushing the pace in transition and looking for fast break points, which is one of Fland’s best skills, according to Golden.
“I think Boogie and Xaivian (Lee), that's one of their best talents, is how explosive they are in transition and their quickness in decision-making,” he said.
The Florida Gators begin their season in six days against the Arizona Wildcats in the Hall of Fame Series on Nov. 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., and it will be televised on TNT.