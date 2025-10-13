Trio of Gators Named Preseason All-SEC
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A trio of Florida Gators were tabbed to the preseason All-SEC teams, one of whom were listed on the First Team.
Forward Alex Condon was the lone Gator named First-Team All-SEC, while forward Thomas Haugh and guard Boogie Fland were named to the Second Team.
Condon enters the season as Florida's top returning scorer after staying with the Gators despite initially entering the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11 junior averaged 10.6 points per game last season and is taking on a larger leadership role this year.
“It was a long, thought out decision, just got with my family, my agency and stuff, had a good predraft experience, and really worked on my game," he said on his decision to return to Florida. "I feel like I’m a different player this year, offensively and the amount of work I put in in the offseason. I just thought the guys we had coming back here were too good and it was another opportunity to compete for a national championship so that’s why I came back.”
Haugh joins Condon as Florida's headlining returning players after being the Gators' best bench player last season, averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season. While also taking on a larger leadership role with Condon, Haugh will also have an elevated role on the court.
He will be Florida's starter on the wing, taking over for the graduated Will Richard.
"“My goal as a head coach is to get my best players on the court as much as we can. And Tommy is one of our best players," Golden explained. "For us, with our strength in terms of who's returning being in the frontcourt, we wanted to think about different ways where we can get those guys on the court as much as possible."
Fland, one of three scholarship transfer guards, joined Haugh on the Second Team. As a freshman at Arkansas, he averaged 13.5 points per game, but his defensive prowess is what makes him stand out with 1.5 steals per game last season.
"Boogie is probably one of the best on-ball defenders I've seen in my time here at Florida, so that's going to be really good for us," Haugh said.
While Florida will have plenty of new faces, Golden sees strong chemistry with this year's team. However, with a tough non-conference schedule that includes teams like Duke and UConn, Golden is hoping the preseason comaradarie will carry over.
“I'm really pleased with where we're at, but I think the main test has yet to come," he said. "Like we have, there's been no adversity for this team, like we haven't lost any tough games. We haven't had to deal with any injuries. So it's easy right now, because we haven't had to go through any of that for us to all get along with each other and everybody to be putting the team first. But once we deal with a little bit of that, I think we'll be, the way we react to that will be the key. But right now, I think this team has a chance to be really tight."
Florida, ranked No. 3 in the Preseason AP Poll, opens the 2025-26 season on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas against Arizona.