Gators HC Todd Golden Comfortable Where He is Despite Outside Noise

Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden has built himself into one of the youngest, brightest minds that college basketball has to offer. As a result, it earned him a spot on the list of potential candidates for the North Carolina opening.

However, Golden rebuffed any outside interest from other schools during an appearance on Barstool Live on Saturday, stating his appreciation for the Gators and where he is at.

“It is a great place to coach. Great place to recruit, too. For now, I am very happy, and I hope that I am at Florida for a very long time,” Golden said.

todd golden on his name being thrown into head coaching searches: pic.twitter.com/SIZzMCPXbc — flawdagator (@flawdagatorr) April 4, 2026

The Gators' head coach did admit, though, that it is a year-to-year process when it comes to these types of openings.

“I think every year you kind of recalibrate and think about where you are and how things are going and what you are doing,” he said.

Nonetheless, he has no interest in moving to another school, attributing his happiness with the Gators to the support he has received from those around and within the program.

“I am incredibly fortunate at Florida right now. We’ve obviously had great success,” he added. “I have great support, mainly from an NIL and Rev share perspective, to make sure we can continue to recruit the types of guys that we need to try and play on this weekend. I think that is the most important thing that we can have as coaches right now.”

It is not surprising to see the Tar Heels courting Golden. He became one of the youngest head coaches to win a national championship. He transformed the Gators back to what they once were, winning consistently and regularly featuring in the NCAA Tournament.

Additionally, he has won everything possible in his four years with the program. In his third season, he won the SEC Tournament title and national championship. Then, in this past season, he collected both the SEC Regular Season title and SEC Coach of the Year honors.

Mix that with the fact that his best years as a head coach are still to come, and he is a coach that any program would love to have.

One thing in the Gators' favor as well is that Florida athletic director Scott Strickland is hoping to see Golden sign another contract extension. If and when that comes to fruition, it would be the third in as many years for Golden and the Gators.

"Todd wants to be at the University of Florida," Stricklin said. "I wish all those [other] programs really good luck. I'm sure they'll find a good coach out there, and I'm glad Todd's going be here for a long time."

For the Gators head coach, the marriage with Florida is as good as it can be and one he hopes withstands as long as possible.

“Florida is an everything school,” Golden said. “I am locked in. I am very happy to be at Florida and see how this thing goes.”