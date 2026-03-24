Gators Hoping to Extend Todd Golden for Third Consecutive Season, Per AP Report

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Fresh off its shocking upset in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 to Iowa, the Florida Gators have quickly turned its attention to the future. According to the Associated Press' Mark Long, athletic director Scott Stricklin is hoping to extend head coach Todd Golden ahead of high-profile jobs such as Kansas and North Carolina, which are potentially opening.

Should Florida extend Golden, it would mark the third consecutive season Golden's contract has been extended.

"We're going to do everything in our power to make sure he always knows that he's really valuable," Stricklin said, according to Long.

Golden, who led Florida to the program's third national title last season, signed a two-year extension in 2024 before signing a one-year extension in 2025. His contract, which currently pays Golden $6.75 million, has five years remaining with a $16 million buyout should Golden leave for another college job. That buyout number drops to $11 million on April 16.

Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden chomps after leading the Florida Gators to its third championship in program history. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

Florida's current attempt to extend Golden comes as Kansas' Bill Self decides on his coaching future, while North Carolina mulls over whether to keep or fire head coach Hubert Davis.

"When we have talented, successful coaches, we're going to do everything we can to make sure they know that they are appreciated at the University of Florida," Stricklin said. "We've given Todd new contracts each of the last two years. He's a priority for the University of Florida, and we're going to treat him as such."

In four years at Florida, Golden has gone 103-41, including three-straight 24-win seasons and three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances. After a Round of 64 exit in 2024, Golden led Florida on a run to an SEC Tournament title and national championship in 2025. After a 5-4 start to 2026, Golden led the Gators on a run to an SEC regular-season title before being upset in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

According to Long, among the seven national championship-winning head coaches in college basketball, Golden is fifth in compensation behind Self at Kansas, John Calipari at Arkansas, Dan Hurley at UConn and Tom Izzo at Michigan State.

With his success, as well as the university's support, Stricklin is confident Golden will remain in Gainesville for the long-term.

"Todd wants to be at the University of Florida," he said. "I wish all those [other] programs really good luck. I'm sure they'll find a good coach out there, and I'm glad Todd's going be here for a long time."