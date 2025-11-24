Gators Hold Steady in Lastest AP Basketball Top 25
The Florida Gators remain a top-10 team entering the new week. They hold steady at 10th in the latest AP Top 25 for men's basketball. Florida is the second-highest ranked SEC team in the top 25, just behind eighth-ranked Alabama.
Alabama moved up three spots in the lasted rankings, putting them back ahead of the Gators after dropping a few spots the week before.
Last week saw the Gators play a single game. They dominated Merrimack on Friday en route to an 80-45 final score.
Alex Condon led the team in scoring with 20 points on the night and picked up 11 total rebounds to pick up a double-double. It's the third-most points he's had in a game this season, and it's his third double-double overall.
Reuben Chinyelu racked up 21 rebounds on the night, along with 14 points in his own right, to mark the only other double-double performance of the game. He managed to top his season-high for rebounds. He had 16 against Florida State on Nov. 11.
Since dropping the season opener out in Las Vegas against Arizona, the team has rattled off four straight wins. Apart from a tight matchup against rival FSU, they've cruised to wins throughout. Miami had the next closest margin, losing by 14.
The Gators will see action again on the hardwood on Thursday for a Thanksgiving bout against TCU. They'll go head-to-head to start off their play in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego. They play either Providence or Wisconsin on Friday, depending on the outcome of each game. The second game is either a championship game or a third-place game.
Thursday's tip-off is set for 3 p.m. EST, and Friday's game will be at either 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. EST. Thursday's games are on Fox Sports 1, and Friday's games are on the main Fox channel.