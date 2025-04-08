Gators Legend, Celtics C/F Hints at NBA Future in Postgame Interview
Florida Gators legend and Boston Celtics center-forward Al Horford made his future in the NBA clearer in an interview following his alma mater’s win in the National Championship Monday night.
When discussing Gators guard and Most Outstanding Player recipient Walter Clayton Jr.’s abilities and NBA prospects with college basketball reporter John Fanta on the court, he said he would be in the league alongside Clayton.
“He knows how to play, and I know that I’ll be playing against him next year in the pros - in the NBA,” Horford said. “Maybe he’ll be with us, but who knows.”
Celtics fans now have a subtle confirmation that he’ll be back next season. It’s not confirmed yet that he’ll be back in Boston, but there’s now a chance. He could also be teaming up on the Celtics with Clayton, should they have the opportunity to trade him and exercise that opportunity.
The two-year contract extension that the Gators legend signed with the Celtics in 2022 expired at the end of 2024-25, leaving what's next up in the air.
Horford has been with the Celtics since 2021. This is his second stint with the team, originally playing there from 2016 to 2019. His return saw him win his first NBA championship last season.
Since returning to the Celtics, Horford has averaged 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, averaging 28.5 minutes.
Horford made his mark in Gainesville by helping lead the team to back-to-back national championships. He also earned First Team All-SEC honors, NCAA All-Tournament Team honors and was the MVP of the SEC Tournament in 2007.
The Atlanta Hawks took Horford with the third overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. This draft saw three Gators taken in the top 10 of the draft (Joakim Noah and Corey Brewer). He has been named an NBA All-Star five times, all with the Hawks.
In 2008, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team and was named the All-NBA third team in 2011. He’s the last of the back-to-back championship players still in the NBA. He has stuck around long enough that he’ll be joined by at least one new champion next season.