Gators Need to Avoid Trap Game vs. Vanderbilt as No. 1 Auburn Looms
The odds of being attacked by an alligator is 1:3.2-million. However, the Vanderbilt Commodores are in peril as they take on the Florida Gators on Tuesday night in Gainesville at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.
After a brutal 20-point loss to Tennessee, Florida will approach Vanderbilt angrily. With Auburn on the horizon this Saturday, UF still needs to handle business and dispatch a reeling Commodores squad that is also coming off a blowout loss. The Oklahoma Sooners took Vanderbilt to the woodshed in Norman on Saturday 97-67.
Vandy dropped four of their last seven games. In the SEC, a losing streak could signal a one-way ticket to the NIT if you’re not careful.
As a result, Florida hopes to prolong the Vanderbilt slide.
Protect the Arc
While Vanderbilt attempts the seventh most threes in the SEC (25.6), they are tied for the fifth-fewest made (8.4). In other words, these Commodores will build brick houses that would make Lionel Richie's head spin.
Even though they do not convert many, it doesn't mean the ball won't fly. Head Coach Kevin Byington does not mind his team shooting their way out of trouble. Under those circumstances, the Gators need to allow no space. They can’t afford to let the Commodores grow in confidence. If the game starts to veer out of control, those pulling up with two dribbles beyond the timeline could start.
Own the Glass
Simply by the law of statistical consistency, the Gators should own the rebound advantage. Vandy completely struggles in the post and opponents routinely dominate the backboards. With just 34.9 rebounds a night, the Commodores fail to end possessions for their opponents.
Teams will frequently enjoy the extra possession that will lead to either points or a scoring opportunity. This looks like a game for Alex Condon to bounce back. Against Tennessee, his three fouls and five boards (zero offensive) did nothing to stem the tide versus Tennessee.
Put UT in the Rear View
No one expected Tennessee to maul Florida in such a convincing manner. Without Zakai Zeigler, the Vols looked to operate as they wished. Now, ahead of the Gators, is a Vanderbilt team that needs to be ended as soon as possible.
Playing down to competition is not what good teams often do. UF by every conceivable metric is a good team. As such, they must run Vanderbilt out of the gym early. If nothing, the game needs to serve as a confidence builder as a trip to Auburn lurks on Saturday.
While the Gators can't look ahead, staying cognizant of the Tigers should provide motivation to win.
Overview
Vanderbilt will make a postseason tournament. With wins over Kentucky and Tennessee, the Commodores can give anyone problems. However, their largest flaw remains Florida’s greatest strength.
This game will come down to rebounds and opportunities. Florida needs to remember what got them a top-ten spot, despite playing in the SEC.