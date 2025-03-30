Gators PG Walter Clayton Jr. Shies Away from Steph Curry Comparisons
The Florida Gators were in big trouble against the No. 3 seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday night in the Elite Eight. Down nine with 3:52 left in the game, the Gators put on the clamps defensively and handed the ball to their All-American point guard Walter Clayton Jr. with the game on the line.
Clayton delivered with eight points in the final two minutes including what old-school basketball heads would call improbable three pointers. However, Steph Curry changed the game with his ability and style of play, and while Clayton may not be Curry (who is?), the comparisons aren't exactly a reach.
"I mean, I don't know," said Clayton Jr. after the game when asked about the Curry comparison. "That's arguably the greatest point guard in the history of basketball. I've got a ways to go. I wouldn't quite compare myself yet. But just thankful for the recognition."
Head coach Todd Golden knows any comparisons at this stage of Clayton's career only add more pressure to an already pressure-filled week.
"I thought Walt had a great answer," Golden said when asked a similar question about Clayton and Curry. "I think in his mind, like everything that Steph has been able to do in his career leading his organization to multiple NBA championships, to being the best shooter of all time, one of the best winners of all time in the NBA, that's kind of a lot to put on a young man."
That said, it's impossible not to see some similarities in their games, and Golden isn't afraid to point that out.
"I'd say the one thing where Walt 100 percent is similar to Steph is their incredible shot-making and their ability to get it off whenever they want, have the IQ and intelligence to get separation and tend to be unflappable with a hand in his face.
"Just like the Warriors want Steph to be able to find a way to get open, get shots in those moments, we want Walt taking those shots for us down the stretch. There's a reason why he was AP First-Team All-American. He's, in my humble estimation, the best guard in America."
Down six points with 2:27 left in the game, Clayton had an assist and a pair of threes in 88 seconds as Texas Tech saw their Final Four hopes evaporate.
"The biggest thing in those moments is you need to have somebody that wants to take those shots," said Golden. "They're obviously difficult plays, but someone that has the confidence to step up and make incredible individual plays. And Walter did that for us tonight."
Walter Clayton Jr. is both talented and fearless. That's a good combination to have in March and headed into April.
The Florida Gators have already punched their ticket to the Final Four in San Antonio. They get the privilege of watching the Auburn Tigers and Michigan State Spartans battle it out on Sunday night for a chance to cool off Clayton and the Gators in San Antonio.