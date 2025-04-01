Gators Players Shoot Up NBA Draft Board Amidst Final Four
Fresh off an electric comeback win in the Elite Eight over Texas Tech, two Florida Gators basketball players are seeing their draft stock rise.
When Bleacher Report NBA expert Jonathan Wasserman released his 2025 NBA Mock Draft 1.0 in January, Florida senior point guard Walter Clayton Jr. was projected to be the 42nd overall pick, while sophomore forward Thomas Haugh was not even mentioned.
After earning a No.1 seed in the NCAA tournament and eventually punching their ticket to the Final Four, Clayton Jr. is now projected to be a first-round pick, while Haugh is slated to go early in the second round.
After a dominant season that led to him becoming the only First-Team All American in program history, Clayton Jr. is now projected to go 29th overall to the Phoenix Suns. Most recently, he scored 30 points on 50 percent shooting to lead Florida back from a double-digit deficit in the second half of Florida's Elite Eight win over Texas Tech.
Haugh, now projected to go 34th overall, also rose to the occasion last Saturday. The Pennsylvania native put up 20 points while also bringing down 11 rebounds to help push Florida past Texas Tech.
One Gator player who has dropped in the recent rankings is forward Alex Condon.
Florida's defensive centerpiece is now projected to be selected No.46, after previously being slotted at No. 44. Condon is also considered to be a top Australian Rules Football prospect. Ahead of this season, he signed a Category B rookie futures contract with the Collingwood Magpies of the AFL.
The Gators return to the floor on Saturday in San Antonio against Auburn for a chance to go to the National Championship. Tipoff is at 6:09 ET with television coverage on CBS.
The 2025 NBA Draft will be held from June 25-26 in New York.