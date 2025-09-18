Gators Reinstate Vernon Maxwell's Records
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Vernon "Mad Max" Maxwell is back on top of the Florida Gators men's basketball record books.
One of the program's all-time greats, Maxwell was the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,450 points across his UF career from 1985-89 before then-UF athletic director Bill Arnsparger stripped his individual accolades from his junior and senior seasons as a result of an NCAA investigation.
On Tuesday, at the urging of current athletic director Scott Stricklin, the program reinstated Maxwell's totals, putting him back on top of the Gators' individual scoring record and making him the third all-time scorer in SEC history.
"Vernon Maxwell is one of the greatest players ever to wear a Gator uniform. You could not write the history of Florida basketball without him," Stricklin told Florida Gators senior writer Chris Harry. "What happened with the program and the NCAA did not change what Vernon accomplished on the court in helping put the Gators on the national basketball map. He earned those points."
Maxwell led Florida to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1987, leading the Gators to the Sweet 16, with another appearance in 1988. He was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection. His off-court issues became what he was ultimately known for.
Maxwell was a central figure in an NCAA investigation into the program that ultimately put Florida on unsanctioned probation and vacated three NCAA Tournament wins. While the issues, which included drug usage and pay from agents, Maxwell was the only player who was singled out.
On Tuesday night, Maxwell received a call from the university about the reinstating of his records before a follow-up call from head coach Todd Golden on Wednesday, Harry reported.
"I fell on the floor. I was ecstatic," Maxwell told Harry. "Man, I am just so happy. This is a blessing for me and my family. Honestly, I never, ever thought this was going to happen."
Maxwell will celebrate the reinstatement of his stats this weekend during a reunion of UF men's basketball players from the past seven decades.
With his stats reinstated, Maxwell is the program's all-time leader in points (2,450), points in a single season (738 in 1986-87), field goals made (921), field goals attempted (1,995), steals (206) and points in SEC play (1,362).
He is also fourth in free throws made (505), third in free throws attempted (706), fifth in steals per game (1.58) and sixth in points per game (18.8).
After his career in Gainesville, Maxwell went on to play 12 years in the NBA, winning two titles with the Houston Rockets.