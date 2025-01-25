Gators Richard, Alexis Good to Go, Handlogten Update
Gainesville, Fla. – With the game nearing tipoff, the Florida Gators men’s basketball has released their game day update for the availability report with two names taken off but one added.
However, despite the addition, all three updates can be considered positive.
For starters, both Will Richard and Sam Alexis are good to go despite beginning the day listed as “probable” and “questionable” respectively. This is important for the Gators as their depth is what makes them as good of a team as they are.
But the more major update is the addition of Micah Handlogten.
Handlogten was expected to sit the entire season due to a fractured leg injury he sustained back in last year’s SEC Tournament final. However, something seems to have changed on this front because there would be little to no reason to put him on the list if he was expected to not suit up this season.
He, himself, even shared that he had accepted that he would miss the entire 2024-25 season.
“I mean, it sucks,” Handlogten said back in October. “I want to be able to play this year, but it’s something I already accepted. It’s a new role I’ve already accepted too, go out there and just support the guys and be the No. 1 supporter.”
This will certainly be something to follow over the coming weeks because he could decide to scrap his medical redshirt and play for the Gators this season. However, it would cost him a year of eligibility he would be saving not playing this season.
This is the final availability report for the game against Georgia. The contest between Georgia and Florida will be tipping off in about 20 minutes with television coverage on SEC Network. Richard