Florida Gators Win SEC Overall All-Sports Trophy

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' excellence across many sports was rewarded on Thursday with the university winning the 2025-26 USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Trophy, marking the program's 29th title and first since 2017-18.

Florida's four team conference titles in men's basketball and women's track and field (cross country, indoor and outdoor) led the league and allowed the Gators to finish ahead of Texas, who earned the men's title. Tennessee won the women's title.

“Competing in the Southeastern Conference means facing many of the nation’s premier programs every day," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said, via the Gainesville Sun's Kevin Brockway. "Winning the USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Trophy is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of the commitment, resilience and excellence demonstrated by Gator coaches, staff and student-athletes throughout the year.”

Florida finished third in the men's standings and second in the women's standings.

The Gator way.



Florida brings home the SEC’s top all-sports honor for the 29th time🏆



ℹ️ https://t.co/NqrcEtgbmf pic.twitter.com/NVgLQpjx0p — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) May 21, 2026

The Gators' title in men's basketball, its first regular-season title since 2014, and its SEC triple crown in women's track and field, its first since 1996-97, continued Florida's streak of winning at least one SEC title to 48 consecutive seasons. Florida's 270 overall team titles and its 29 All-Sport titles are both the most in the league.

"There's an expectation here at Florida in every sport, and that's to put yourself in position to play for championships," baseball head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said this season while highlighting a recent head coaches' meeting. "And it was a really, really good head coaches meeting, and I pulled a lot away from it, and I explained it to our players today, there's expectations here."

Florida's All-Sport win is the next step towards another top 10 finish in the final national all-sports rankings, which are released after the NCAA College World Series. The Gators are the only program to finish inside the top 10 every year since 1983.

"It’s just the standard of excellence here," new head football coach Jon Sumrall said about Florida's overall athletic success. "I think it's really, really cool. It's part of what attracted me here. As I went through the process of taking this job and getting a phone call from Urban Meyer to getting a phone call or two from Todd Golden and Todd being like, ‘Hey, as you’re trying to make a decision, if you got questions, just call like, we're good. That fraternity of head coaches here, I think, is unlike (anywhere else)."

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