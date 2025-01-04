Gators Suffer First Loss on the Season to Open SEC Play
LEXINGTON, Ky.-- The No. 6 Florida Gators men’s basketball team were handed its first loss of the season on Saturday by the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats, 106-100.
Free throws, turnovers and a poor defensive effort cost the Gators in the loss.
Florida missed 13 of its 35 free throw attempts, while Kentucky capitalized on nine Gator turnovers by scoring 20 points. Additionally, the Wildcats knocked down 14 of its 29 three-point tries, half of which came from Koby Brea.
“Bad defense. It’s tough when you put up a hundred and allow the other team to put a hundred and [six]. When you do that, you’re doing something wrong defensively," guard Walter Clayton Jr. said. "Coaches gave us a game plan that we didn’t execute as players.”
Despite these inefficacies, two offensive efforts from Florida guards nearly sparked the team to a win.
Alijah Martin and Clayton Jr. put on offensive clinics in the second half. Martin ended with 26 points on the day and 20 of them came in the last 20 minutes. As for Clayton Jr. he scored a team-high 33 and had 23 second half points.
Gators turnovers give Wildcats the lead at half
Florida started very positive in this early tipoff on Saturday with the Gators hitting 58.8 percent of its shots, while holding the Wildcats, one of the nation's best offensive teams, to 41.2 percent from the field.
The Gators a 26-18 lead through the first 10 minutes of action.
Additionally, forward Reuben Chinyelu was also one of the big reason Florida had the early eight-point advantage with several offensive boards that he managed to turn into points of his own.
This momentum wouldn't last long for the Gators, though.
Immediately coming out of a timeout, the Wildcats went on a 16-0 run over the next three-and-a-half minutes sparked guards Brea and Otega Oweh, who combined for all 16 of the Wildcats points during this stretch.
“I thought Koby did a great job taking advantage of his opportunities," UF head coach Todd Golden said. "There were times where we were staying in his space, but it felt like every time we gave him a little bit of room, he was able to separate and knock it down. He didn’t let us off the hook at all today."
Florida did manage to tie the game at 40 with 2:22 remaining in the half behind a Will Richard layup, but turnovers and missed shots continually ended any momentum the Gators gained.
By halftime, Florida saw themselves trailing Kentucky 52-42, largely due to its six turnovers that resulted in 15 points for the Wildcats.
Kentucky Runs Spark the 'Cats
The second half started much like the first half for the Gators.
A flurry of threes that helped them bring it within a couple of possessions within the first two minutes, and, eventually, Florida even brought it within one point.
Alijah Martin took over the Gators' second-half surge by scoring nine of the team's next 11 points, making the score 70-69 with 12:08 left. However, the Wildcats had another run up their sleeve, giving it a 80-69 lead before Florida's Clayton Jr. scored five-straight points to make it a six-point game near the eight-minute mark.
Florida would then bring it to one possession game again with just four minutes remaining, trailing 89-87, but much like the entire game had been, Kentucky would respond every time Florida made a push.
"We did a good job, being down 10 at halftime, cutting into the lead pretty quickly," Golden said. "I think we got it to a one-possession game there middle part of the second half, and then late I think we were down four at the last media [timeout] and maybe cut it to two. Again, to Kentucky’s credit, every time we were within striking distance, they made big shots."
Next Up
Florida will need to put this loss in the past very quickly with the No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers coming to Gainesville on Tuesday at 7 pm. This game will be televised on ESPN 2.