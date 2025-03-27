Gators Walter Clayton Jr. Receives Comparison to Future Hall of Famer
San Francisco, Calif. — Ahead of a Sweet 16 clash with the Florida Gators, Maryland’s head coach Kevin Willard handed out some very high praise to Gators star Walter Clayton Jr. during his press conference on Wednesday.
Willard was asked about Clayton Jr.’s quick shot release and if it reminded him of any specific player, to which he responded with one of the best NBA players and shooters of all time.
“I mean, one of them is sitting right there holding a trophy,” Willard said. “He reminds me of Steph [Curry] a little bit of how good he is off the dribble.”
However, Clayton Jr. was dismissive of this comparison but thankful for the words from Willard.
“I don't know if I would compare myself to Steph,” Clayton Jr. said. “That's one of the greatest ever, if not the greatest point guard, changed the game. Thankful to kind of be getting those comparisons, be compared to such a great player.”
As for Florida’s head coach, he can see why that’s one of the first names brought up.
“It might be crazy to compare him to Steph, but from a college version, I think it's applicable to say he's similar to Steph,” Florida head coach Todd Golden said. “His off-balance shooting, his ability to get his shot off at different times and just his confidence to let it fly from deep. I think those things are very similar to compare to Steph.”
The star’s performances in the NCAA Tournament have indeed been up to par statistically with Curry's college days.
In his four career NCAA Tournament games, Clayton Jr. has logged at least 15 points and made three 3-pointers.
The only other Division I player to do so this century? Steph Curry from 2007-08 with Davidson, according to OptaSTATS.
Maryland’s head coach also highlighted on Wednesday that the analytics show he is not just the best on the team this year, but he may be one of the best shooters Florida has ever had off the bounce.
“…like we get a scouting report done by our analytical company,” Willard said. “And he grades better than any player they've ever had, analytically, shooting the basketball off the dribble.”
That has been Clayton Jr.’s M.O. this season. While he’ll take catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and finish tough drives to the basket, the uber-talented scorer will take many off-the-dribble shots. And the reason he’s able to be so effective on them is because of the aforementioned quick release. Having such a quick shot makes it almost impossible for defenders to contest if they aren’t already sitting and waiting for that type of shot.
His shooting mechanics and efficiency weren’t the only things Willard pointed out, though. Another aspect of Clayton Jr.’s game that the head coach made note of was his in-game body language.
“What I love about him, if he misses three in a row, his body language, it don't matter,” Willard added. “He's just going to keep coming right at you. I think that's what makes him such a great shooter is he has so much confidence in himself that he's going to make the next one.”
This is an important thing to have, too. It’s necessary as a volume shooter to have the mind of a goldfish, to forget the misses and move past them like they didn’t happen. If, as a player, you let the misses linger in your mind, it can only be harmful.
Clearly, the first team All-American hasn’t had this problem.
Clayton Jr.’s shooting splits over his last six games have been phenomenal. He’s shooting 48.8% (41-for-84) from the field overall, 50% from 3 (27-for-54) and 88% from the line (22-for-25). Moreover, he’s averaging 21.8 points and 4.2 assists per game during this stretch.
If the Gators want to advance onto the Elite 8, then they’ll need these numbers from their star to stay consistent. Florida will take the court against Maryland Thursday at 7:39 p.m. EDT. This Sweet 16 matchup will be televised on TBS and TruTV.