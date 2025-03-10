Gators Within Striking Distance of Erasing Recent History of Woes
Looking for just their third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six seasons, the Florida Gators must exorcise the demons of the recent past.
Gators Need to Avoid Recent Postseason Struggles
On the positive side, the Florida Gators men's basketball team, hasn't won 26 games since the 2016-17 season. Furthermore, they own two wins over the first-ranked team at that particular moment. First, they held Tennessee to 21.4% shooting and 43 points in a 30-point rout.
Next, they dropped 90 points on top-ranked Auburn. Yes, they traveled to The Plains and humbled the Tigers.
Meanwhile, the gnawing failures of the last few tournaments sit on their stomachs like gas station sushi. But a turnaround finally looks like it has arrived.
Fixing the Problem
Granted, former head coach Mike White led the Gators to four 20-win seasons. There were some decent seasons. However, his last three seasons saw 35 losses and two 19-win campaigns - a 20th win came in the NIT after he left his position. Furthermore, the team outright missed the big dance in three of his seven years in Gainesville.
In three seasons, Todd Golden cleaned up White's mess and recruited better. Over the last two seasons, the team can boast an average of 25 wins. However, with one tournament appearance and no wins in March Madness so far, Golden needs to use this season as his time to erase the past – show Florida has finally taken that big step back toward greatness.
Last year, in a two-point tournament loss to Colorado, one of Florida's flaws exposed itself. They lacked a quality third scorer. Now, Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh can each provide that vital piece of the puzzle.
The Big Shift
Along with Haugh's and Condon's simultaneous improvements, this year's team feel vastly different. First, they don’t need to go on a magical conference tournament run just to claim an NCAA spot.
A year ago, UF needed to get to the SEC championship to solidify its spot. That spot ended up being a seventh seed. However, just a year later, Florida should enter the tournament with no less than a predicted two or three seed. They are in a strong position to be a one seed.
That allows for a smoother path through the bracket and chance to make noise. The team lost their last two NCAA tournament games when entering the matchup as the higher seed.
Bottom Line
While enjoying such a successful 2024-25 season, make no mistake, the Gators should feel the pressure. The team and the coaching staff are too talented to go quietly into that good night, known as the NCAA tournament.
After standing victorious against three teams that enjoyed time at or near the very top of Division I - Auburn, Tennessee and Alabama. That, itself should provide the impetus, the fuel to fare far better in the postseason.