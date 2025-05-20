Highly Touted Portal Guard Commits to Gators
Shortly after visiting the school, former Arkansas guard Boogie Fland on Tuesday committed to the Florida Gators.
Rumors have swirled surrounding Fland’s interest in Florida since he entered the transfer portal on April 22. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard is represented by former Gators star Mike Miller, which helps explain why Florida was viewed as a potential landing spot.
Before entering the portal, Fland had declared for the 2025 NBA Draft before withdrawing during the week of the NBA Draft Combine.
According to 247Sports transfer portal rankings, Fland is a five-star transfer portal prospect and the eight-best overall player in the portal (top combo guard). Coming out of high-school, he was a four-star prospect and the third-highest ranked recruit in New York.
The true freshman showcased a well-rounded skill set during his time at Arkansas, leading the team in assists (5.1 apg) while also being the Razorbacks second-leading scorer (13.5 ppg).
Earlier in the season, Fland was forced to miss 18 games after suffering a thumb injury that required surgery. Despite the setback, Fland was still a contributor during Arkansas’ brief but impressive NCAA tournament run that featured wins over No.2 St John’s and No.7 Kansas.
With Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard leaving for the NBA Draft, Florida was left with a significant hole to fill in their backcourt. In April, Florida also landed a commitment from Princeton transfer guard Xaivian Lee, a two-time First-Team All-Ivy League selection.