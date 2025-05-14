Gators' Portal Target Exits NBA Draft
After originally declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, Arkansas guard Boogie Fland, a potential target for the Florida Gators in the transfer portal, has decided to withdraw his name from consideration.
Fland originally entered the transfer portal back in April, but still kept the NBA open as an option until Tuesday, even attending the NBA Combine at first. Due to his partnership with agent Mike Miller, who helped lead Florida to a national championship appearance in 2000, multiple experts view the Gators as a potential landing spot for Fland.
Earlier in the month, Florida Gators senior writer Chris Harry reported that UF head coach Todd Golden had made contact with a portal target in New York City, leading many to believe it was Fland, who hails from The Bronx.
Fland has been a high-profile portal entry after his strong debut season with the Razorbacks and was even the recipient of NIL rumors that indicated the Gators would offer a package of up to $7 million, although multiple insiders have reported that this number wasn't true.
Through 21 games with the Razorbacks, Fland led the team in assists per game (5.1) and was second on the team in points per game (13.5 points). In ESPN’s most recent mock draft, Fland was the 42nd best prospect in the upcoming draft.
The former five-star recruit was slowed by a thumb injury that required surgery during the season, but he was able to return during the NCAA tournament, helping lead the No.10 Razorbacks to wins over No. 7 Kansas and No. 2 St. John's.
Back in April, Florida landed a commitment from two-time First Team All-Ivy League guard Xaivian Lee before adding Ohio transfer AJ Brown. With First Team All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin both leaving for the draft as well as Denzel Aberdeen transferring to Kentucky, Florida could still benefit from adding another playmaking guard.
Since entering the transfer portal back in April, there have been no reports of Fland taking an official visit to any school.