How Florida Gators Basketball Has Fared at Home Against Florida State
The No. 10 Florida Gators welcome the Florida State Seminoles to Exactech Arena on Tuesday for their annual Sunshine State rivalry. The Gators walk into the contest with a 1-1 record, while the visitors remain a perfect 2-0 in Luke Loucks' first two games as the program’s head coach.
However, team records don’t mean much early in the season, and even less in this instance when looking at how strong the Gators have been on their home court against the Seminoles throughout their history.
Exactech Arena has not been a kind place for the Seminoles. Florida is 23-9 all-time on their home court in the rivalry and is currently on a two-game winning streak in their home arena, winning by a combined 37 points. Moreover, the Gators have won by double-digits in half of the games played at home.
The most recent outing in Gainesville was in the 2023-24 season, a game in which the Gators dominated the Seminoles, 89-68. Walter Clayton Jr., Zyon Pullin and Tyrese Samuel set the pace that day. Clayton Jr. led all players with 19 points. Pullin and Samuel added 15 each, as well.
Life was easy for the Gators in the first half. Thanks to their efforts on both sides of the ball in the first 10 minutes, the home team jumped out to a 32-9 advantage over the Seminoles. And, by the end of the first, their lead expanded up to 30 points.
However, it was a tale of two halves for the Gators.
Even though the Seminoles still lost by 20, they actually outscored the Gators 46-37 in the second half. Much of that has to do with the dip in efficiency from the Gators' offense. It shot just 40% from the field and 16.7% from deep in the second half, compared to 64.3% overall in the first and 50% from behind the arc.
As for Florida’s largest margin of victory in this series, that occurred in the 1999-2000 season. The Gators handed the Seminoles a 35-point loss that year.
It was a group effort by the Gators in this one, with five players in double-figures against the Seminoles. Paving the way towards a victory was Udonis Haslem. He ended with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. The others in double figures were Mike Miller (15 points), Teddy Dupay (15), Donnell Harvey (12) and Kenyan Weaks (11).
Tip-off between Florida and Florida State is set for 7 p.m., with SEC Network televising the game.