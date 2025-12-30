Gators Basketball Closes Out Non-Conference Play with Dominant Win Over Dartmouth

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dartmouth's best chance to upset the Florida Gators came with a 1-0 lead 45 seconds into Monday's game at Exactech Arena. The final 39:15 was held in firm control by the Gators, which ended non-conference play with a dominant 94-72 win.

10 different Gators scored, headlined by a 17-point outing from Alex Condon, who added nine rebounds. Micah Handlogten and Rueben Chinyelu paved the way on the boards with 12 rebounds each, as Florida out-rebounded Dartmouth, 60-24.

Chinyelu added 13 points for his seventh total and third-straight game with a double-double, while Handlogten finished with eight points.

Urban Klavzar (12 points), Xaivian Lee (12 points) and Boogie Fland (10 points) each scored in double figures, as well.

After Dartmouth's 1-0 lead, the Gators went on a 12-0 run across the next 3:22 behind a 3-pointer from Lee, free throws from Klavzar, a pair of layups from Fland and one free throw each from Thomas Haugh and Chinyelu.

Dartmouth would not hit its first field until under 16 minutes left to make it 12-3, but Florida remained in firm control, leading the by more points than the Big Green had scored for much of the first half.

A Klavzar 3-pointer made it 17-6 with 13:40 left but the Gators extended the lead to 16 points three minutes later with a Chinyelu dunk, a Chinyelu block on the ensuing defensive possession and a Haugh 3-pointer.

Rue with the BLOCK ➡️ Tommy with the 3



📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/yqXKeQvhOv — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 29, 2025

Klavzar added another 3-pointer to make it 35-13 with 7:45 left in the first half and finished with 10 points off the bench across the first 20 minutes of play. The Gators led by as many as 32 after a dunk from Condon to make it 63-31 with 16:39 left in the second half.

Florida ends non-conference play with a 9-4 record and riding a four-game win streak into SEC play, which opens on Jan. 3 at Missouri. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on SEC Network.

