How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball vs. Georgia

Thomas Haugh said it best regarding the Florida Gators' basketball rivalry with Georgia.

"I don't like them. I don't think anybody here really likes Georgia," he said on Tuesday.

Carrying a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game, the Gators are also looking for revenge. While Florida won in Gainesville earlier this season, the Gators still have a bitter taste in their mouths from last year's loss in Athens, which snapped a 12-game winning streak over Georgia.

"That's going to be in the back of my mind when we go in there," Haugh said.

While the taste remains bitter for those on last year's title team, head coach Todd Golden said the team is keeping their main focus on where the team is now and not getting to ahead of themselves. It was something that cost them against Auburn.

The team is also keeping focus on being road warriors, looking for its fifth-straight road win after impressive victories at Texas A&M, South Carolina, then-No. 10 Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.

"We're back to being the team that's hunted, has a little bit of a target on our back, going into every arena, expecting great crowds like we had at the beginning of the game against A&M," Golden said. "I anticipate a great crowd tomorrow night, as well. And you know, for the rest of the year, whether it's Ole Miss, Texas, or Kentucky, I think that's where we finish up, we're gonna have to be able to perform and keep our cool in raucous environments. And I think tomorrow night's gonna be no different that way."

Here is everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Bulldogs, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 14 Florida Gators (17-6, 8-2 SEC) vs. Georgia (17-6, 5-5 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Stegeman Coliseum Arena, Athens, Ga.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Watch: ESPN 2

Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech

Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Brian Hogan

Reporter: Steve Egan

Odds: Florida is considered a 9.5-point favorite over Georgia, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 165.5 points.

Series History: Florida leads the series all-time, 126-101, after a 92-77 win in Gainesville on Jan. 6. The Gators have won 13 of the last 14 over Georgia, with the lone loss coming in last year's matchup in Athens. That loss wound up being Florida's last of the 2024-25 season, as the Gators went on to win the program's third national title less than two months later.

