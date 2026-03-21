TAMPA, Fla.-- The one-seed Florida Gators on Friday opened play in the NCAA Tournament with a crushing 114-55 win over Prairie View A&M.

Florida shot an impressive 64.3 percent from the field, while shooting an efficient 45.5 percent from deep, turning a 15-15 tie early in the game into a 60-21 lead at halftime. 13 of Florida's 14 players that saw time on the court scored.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Gators' win over the Panthers. Florida will play nine-seed Iowa in the Round of 32 on Sunday in Tampa.

Dominant Paint Presence Opens Up Offense

Florida simply dominated down low against Prairie View A&M, out-scoring the Panthers 64-10 in the paint while out-rebounding the Panthers 29-13. 30 of the Gators' first 35 points came in the paint, including 16 points in an 18-0 run in the first half that saw a 15-15 tie turn into a 33-15 lead for the Gators.

Rueben Chinyelu finished with a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Alex Condon (13 points), Thomas Haugh (14 points) and Micah Handlogten (eight points, seven rebounds) supported the paint presence.

That dominance in the paint allowed Florida to limit its 3-point shooting in the first half, where the Gators shot 3-for-7 from deep. A 39-point lead at half allowed Florida to shoot more from deep in the second half, where that Gators shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc.

Boogie Fland (16 points, 2-for-2 from deep), Xaivian Lee (10 points, 3-for-8 from deep) Urban Klavzar (11 points, 2-for-4 from deep), Isaiah Brown (seven points, 1-for-1 from deep), CJ Ingram (eight points, 1-for-1 from deep) and Alex Kovatchez (five points, 1-for-2 from deep) each contributed from deep, with Lee's three makes headlining.

Stifling Defense

Building off its dominance in the paint, Florida simply shut down Prairie View A&M's offense.

After the Panthers hit five 3-pointers to tie the game, 15-15, Florida held Prairie View A&M to only two field goals in its next 19 attempts. That dominance carried over into the second half, where the Panthers shot just 10-for-33 from the field and 1-for-11 from deep.

Guard Donte Horne, who came in averaging over 20 points a game, was held to just six points on 1 of 9 shooting.

Condon had the biggest presence down low defensively with three blocks.

Clean Basketball

After a rough performance in the SEC Tournament playing clean basketball, Florida took care of business against Prairie View A&M, only committing seven turnovers, while recording 29 assists as a team.

Haugh led the way with seven assists, while Condon and Lee each added five and Fland added four.