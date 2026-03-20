March Madness Live Scores, Updates From Day 2 of Men’s NCAA Tournament

The first day of the 2026 NCAA men’s tournament was a doozy from No. 1 Duke surviving an upset bid by No. 16 Siena to No. 6 North Carolina’s collapse in an overtime loss to No. 11 VCU. We saw some Cinderellas put on their glass slippers and keep dancing: 12-seed High Point three-point maestro Chase Johnston hitting the biggest shot of his career—a two-pointer to sink No. 5 Wisconsin. No. 11 Texas ended top NBA draft prospect AJ Dybantsa and No. 6 BYU’s season and three teams hit the century mark—No. 1 Michigan, No. 3 Illinois and No. 9 Saint Louis. Who knew the Atlantic 10 Conference was so mighty? Sports Illustrated continues its full-day coverage of March Madness with the final 16 games of the first round Friday with live scores, updates, analysis and more from across the bracket.

Men’s March Madness live updates, scores and analysis from the first round

More March Madness From Sports Illustrated

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