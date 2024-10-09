Kublickas Returns to Florida Gators with Valuable Tournament Experience
Florida Gators Men’s Basketball guard Kajus Kublickas is set for year two in Gainesville. He returns with more valuable experience since his freshman year concluded.
Kublickas spent the summer participating in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket, an international basketball tournament. He helped lead Lithuania to a 5-2 record and a fifth-place finish in the event.
"So, it was a good experience,” he said. “It was my fourth tournament because I was previously in U15, U16. And now, it was my last U20... in general, it was good to play. It was good to compete against different countries, and I like that.”
His time at UF helped better prepare him for the annual tournament. Kublickas said he felt he was able to assert himself better on the court.
"Firstly, it was from the physical side,” He said. “I felt, on the court, much more powerful than last year. I definitely added this way. And then I would say I was more confident on the court, because I was always competing with these guys that we have on the team. These guys push me. So I felt that in the summer it helped me.”
Kublickas averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists during the tournament.
In nine games during his freshman year at UF, he scored one basket on two attempts. He made five of his six free-throw attempts and had three total rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Kublickas came to UF with his wife from Kaunas, the second-largest city in Lithuania. College basketball wasn’t originally part of his game plan. He had only been to the United States one time. That changed when the Gators reached out.
“I dug a little bit into Gators history and what the club is, I acknowledged that this is a really big university with a really big history, and I thought this is the place I wanted to be."
Based on what he had to say about Todd Golden’s style of coaching, it’s safe to say he’s happy with his decision to come to Gainesville.
“I think he's a young coach who has passion of what he's doing right now. I like how he's treating his players. I like how he's communicating. So, as long as he's going to stay motivated, I think whatever he will be, if with the Gators in the future or maybe with some other teams, I think he's going to push his players and think he's going to treat them well."
Kublickas also developed an appreciation for aspects of American culture that got him looking forward to his return as well. One is small talk, which is more uniquely American than locals realize. The other is Chick-fil-A. No word on his go-to meal, but it’s at the top of his list.
The Florida Gators start their season on Nov. 4 when they take on the USF Bulls in Jacksonville for the Jacksonville Sports Foundation Invitational.