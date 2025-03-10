Photos from Florida Gators Senior Night Vs. Ole Miss
The No. 5 Florida Gators dominated Ole Miss, 90-71, in the final home game for seniors Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard. Gators Illustrated photographer Kyle Lander documented the emotional ceremony and the ensuing win.
Florida Gators seniors Alijah Martin, Will Richard and Walter Clayton Jr. pose with coaches Taurean Green, Todd Golden, Carlin Hartman and Korey McCray during the Senior Night ceremony. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators concluded its 2024-2025 regular season on Saturday with a dominating win over Ole Miss, 90-71, in what was the final home game for seniors Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard.
"What we talked to our guys about after the game, it's hard to play well on senior night or senior day, whatever it is,"head coach Todd Golden said. "You know, there's a lot of emotion. There's a lot of family in town. You're trying to stay consistent with your team, but you got your ceremony right before the game. Family's crying, you know, you're trying to keep everybody together before you go compete against a really physical, really good Ole Miss team. But I thought all three seniors played well. You know, they competed the right way. They played for the team. They got on the glass, they defended. It's what I expected, but it's, it's even harder to execute. And all three of those guys did a really nice of that tonight."
Find photos of Saturday's Senior Night ceremony and the Gators' regular season finale win over Ole Miss.
All photos via Gators Illustrated's Kyle Lander.
G Walter Clayton Jr., daughter Leilani and parent
Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. walks with his parents and daughter, Leilani, as part of the team's Senior Day festivities. "Emotions were high, obviously. Been here two years, made basically family here," Clayton Jr. said. "It's always going to be a family here with the coaching staff and all the fans. Just a lot of love." / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Walter Clayton Jr. and daughter Leilani
Walter Clayton Jr. claps with his daughter Leilani after being honored during the Florida Gators' Senior Night ceremony. He would lead all players with 23 points and eight assists in the win over Ole Miss. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Will Richard and family
Florida Gators guard Will Richard celebrates his final game at Exactech Arena with family members. He is one of two players (Denzel Aberdeen being the other) left from Todd Golden's first season in 2022. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Will Richard and family
Florida Gators guard Will Richard celebrates with family during Saturday's Senior Day festivities. Richard is one of two players (Denzel Aberdeen being the other) left from Todd Golden's first season in 2022.
G Alijah Martin, head coach Todd Golden and family
Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin and family members pose with head coach Todd Golden during the team's Senior Day festivities. Martin averaged 14.5 points per game in his lone regular season with the Gators. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Alijah Martin and family
Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin and family members celebrate as he and teammates Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard are honored during Saturday's Senior Night ceremony. Martin scored 13 points with five rebounds and three steals in the win over Ole Miss. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Alijah Martin, G Will Richard and G Walter Clayton Jr. with UF coaches including HC Todd Golden
F/C Alex Condon (21) and F Thomas Haugh (10)
Florida Gators forwards Alex Condon (21) and Thomas Haugh (10) have proven to be one of the best sophomore duos in the country. Condon is coming off back-to-back double-doubles after a 17-point, 15-rebound effort against Ole Miss. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Alijah Martin
After a 13-point performance against Ole Miss, Alijah Martin has scored in double-figures in six of his last seven appearances for the Florida Gators. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Walter Clayton Jr.
Walter Clayton Jr. attempts a behind-the-back pass in the Florida Gators' 90-71 win over Ole Miss. The senior has accounted for eight assists in each of the last two games. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Walter Clayton Jr.
Walter Clayton Jr. celebrates a 3-pointer against Ole Miss. The All-American candidate has hit a 3-pointer in 54-straight games, a program record. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Will Richard (5), F Thomas Haugh (10), G Walter Clayton Jr. (1) and G Alijah Martin (15)
Will Richard (5), Thomas Haugh (10), Walter Clayton Jr. (1) and Alijah Martin (15) watch as Rueben Chinyelu shoots a free throw in the Florida Gators' win over Ole Miss. "In my opinion, they're a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament," Rebels' head coach Chris Beard said. "I don't know if there's a more talented team in college basketball." / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
C Rueben Chinyelu
Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu shoots a free throw in the 19-point win over Ole Miss. The sophomore recorded seven points with eight rebounds. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
HC Todd Golden
Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden after his team's 90-71 win over Ole Miss. Golden has led Florida to a 27-4 record at the end of the regular season in his third season leading the program. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated