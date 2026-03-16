The Challenge Facing Florida as Gators Pause Camp for Spring Break

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jon Sumrall had plans for spring break. Then, he became the head coach of the Florida Gators.

“It’s my wife’s 40th birthday and our 15th anniversary this year," he said. "We were supposed to go to Italy for spring break, and I took this job. We’re gonna do something here in the state, but will not be going to Italy because I got too much s*** to do.”

As Sumrall takes over Florida, the Gators will get a week off for the university's spring break, officially marking the midway point of spring camp. While a large portion of the team will be out of town, there will not be a clean break from the work needed to be done to build a winning program. Sumrall said the team has a workout plan put together by strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt that must be completed during the break.

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall had to cancel a trip to Italy with his wife, Ginny, after taking the position. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the opportunity to give the team some time to rest and recover for the final half of a rigorous spring camp was too good to pass up. It is also an opportunity to test the team's mental fortitude and physical dedication to the offseason workout program.

"They can't lose the physical that we've built up through the offseason to this point. You can't tear down what you've built up," Sumrall said. "And then mentally, you got to come back and be dialed in, and you have to retain the installations that we've already addressed so that we're not having to completely restart over again."

For linebacker Aaron Chiles, a physical freak who, at 238 pounds, says this is the most lean mass he has had since arriving at Florida in 2024, this is an opportunity to put his habits into practice outside of the program's facilities. Chiles said he has cut out sugary drinks and stays dedicated to a clean diet.

"I know how it feels, coming back, and you just feel like you are starting all over again," he told Florida Gators on SI. "For me, for this spring break, I’m going to maintain myself and I’m going to keep working, keep working out and things like that, keep my cardio up, so I can come into the second half of spring ball and I’m going to be right back where I started.”

While some players will take a break, others are taking an opportunity to connect with business professionals through the GatorMade Program. A group of players, including a large group of offensive linemen, are in Las Vegas this week for the GatorMade Business Break: "an incredible professional opportunity for scholar-athletes to network and connect with different businesses and industries over spring break," the program said on social media.

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who played with the program from 2004-08, said that the opportunity to participate in that program, led by Savannah Bailey and former player Brandon Spikes, will be great for the players' post-football lives and professional development.

"It's something that I wish we had because it could help a couple guys that maybe I played with maybe take the step after football," Trautwein said. "... They do a great job of just teaching them and understanding that life is bigger than just football. A lot of people and a lot of players, that's all they ever know, is football. So it's really cool for their development. And you know that GatorMade program is different. That's what makes us different."

Gators take Vegas 🐊



GatorMade Business Break: an incredible professional opportunity for scholar-athletes to network and connect with different businesses and industries over spring break! #GatorMade | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/seDXJihz6Y — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) March 16, 2026

Echoing Sumrall's sentiment, though, it is also an opportunity for the players on the trip to test their abilities to quickly transition back into the football mindset.

"I hope they have a fun time, but I hope also like I told them out there, ‘We need to get better,’" Trautwein said. "Spring break is a time to relax, but also we have to come back ready to go.

Sumrall and staff have a tough battle ahead to turn Florida, a program with four losing seasons in the last five years, back into a national contender. It's a goal Sumrall said he wants to accomplish immediately, but it is also a tough battle ahead as Florida looks to build a player-led program with 50 newcomers and a largely new staff.

"I'm not patient at all. Like, I'm just not," he said. "... I'm a little uncomfortable because we're so far away from where I want us to be, that I just -- you know, I'm not gonna lie. I'm a little on edge."

Only time will tell if the team, after passing the offseason Gauntlet and the first two weeks of spring camp, will pass its next test of coming back from break with no hiccups. Florida returns to the practice field on March 23 and will conclude spring camp with its spring game on April 11.